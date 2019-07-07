Theodore Hegley — known simply as “Hegs” — expected his students to be seated with their hands clasped on top of their desks before the bell rang each day.
For 35 years, the U.S. Air Force veteran taught generations of Baraboo students about art.
“His look was a complete contradiction from what you’d imagine for someone in the military,” said Michelle Alane Ofstun, who spent three years in his Baraboo High School classes during the 1970s. “He played music in his class. He was disciplined. For every class, I think one of the biggest impacts he had was teaching that art is a discipline.”
Ofstun, now living in Highwood, Illinois, credits Hegley with being the “best art teacher I ever had,” partially for the variety of arts he taught at each level — from drawing and painting to screen printing, pottery, sculpture and jewelry making — but also for building her confidence and preparing students well for their future careers or education.
Hegley taught K-12 art for the Baraboo School District starting in 1965, then transitioned to the high school in 1968, where he remained an art teacher until retiring in 2000, according to his eldest daughter, Jennifer Goolsby.
After he died Oct. 21 at age 82, Goolsby said her Facebook feed filled with comments from his former students.
“I was just astonished by the literally hundreds and hundreds of comments and people sharing the information and other people that I’ve never heard of making a comment about ‘He was my favorite teacher,’ ‘If it wasn’t for him, I would have never made it through high school’ and all of these amazing comments,” Goolsby said.
That sparked an idea. Her father had never wanted a traditional funeral, but she still wanted to do something special in his honor. “And what’s more appropriate than to do an art show?” she asked.
She posted to social media asking her father’s students for artwork they created during or after high school or any art connected to Hegley. About 20 responded and will display those pieces at a memorial, “The Final Art Show,” from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the BHS cafeteria.
Baraboo-area resident and artist Rick Hutchinson, who attended BHS at the same time as Ofstun, will be supplying at least one painting — a biomorphic surreal painting inspired by Hegley and one Hutchinson said he was working on when he heard about his former teacher’s death.
Hutchinson credits Hegley with encouraging his surrealism. Now he owns Bara T’s Screen Printing near Baraboo, along with an art gallery, and shows his paintings in New York.
“I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing if it wasn’t for Mr. Hegley,” Hutchinson said.
At a picnic celebrating his retirement, Goolsby said she remembers hearing people who had Hegley in the 1970s talking about how he was “so hip and cool, and he was the greatest teacher.” Another student, about 16 years old at the time, said “He’s the coolest teacher in the high school.”
“Just that statement alone kind of just sums up the kind of teacher that he was,” Goolsby said. “He was just the kind of teacher that understood teenagers, loved teenagers and just dedicated his life to that job of teaching kids.”
Ofstun noted that he treated every one of his students the same.
“I thought he made everybody feel important. I mean, he was real. He listened,” she said, adding that his classroom was a “safe place.”
And when her classmates would flirt with him, he gave Ofstun the confidence to “say something in an appropriate way to an authority figure.”
“When I saw girls flirting with him, I would embarrass them and I would admonish him. I’d be like, ‘Hegs, you’re a married man, really, you should put a stop to this,’” she said, laughing. “The girls would scuttle away and Hegley would laugh.”
It was a running joke that extended past her high school years. When she returned for a high school reunion about 25 years ago, she said she found an aged Hegley in his classroom with a couple of students giggling near him.
“I said, ‘Hegs, seriously, still?’ The girls looked up at me, and he laughed — he cracked up,” Ofstun said.
She credits him with giving her the foundation to work in the art field as a single mother of two, and now both of her children are artists. Her son will attend the memorial in her place, bringing Ofstun’s drawings and other pieces of art.
The memorial will be open to all. For an hour before the event, Goolsby said she welcomes anyone to drop off art for display. The family also encourages donations to the Baraboo Community Scholarship Corporation, which can be made using the membership form available at barabooscholarships.com/board-and-members.
Hegley’s wife, Sally, four children, 10 grandchildren, siblings and extended family will be at the memorial, Goolsby said.
Born in 1936, Hegley grew up in Madison, where at a young age he began drawing wildlife and World War II airplanes. Goolsby said he wanted to be an artist since he was a boy, going on to study art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. When he returned to Wisconsin after his time in the Air Force, Baraboo happened to be the community near Madison that was hiring an art teacher.
Hutchinson said Hegley continued his proclivity for drawing airplanes as a teacher.
“One of my favorite memories of art class with Hegley was he drew an absolutely gorgeous Messerschmitt, which is a German warplane, in chalk on the chalkboard. And it was there for weeks because the janitors did not want to erase it,” Hutchinson said. “Finally, he had to do it himself.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)