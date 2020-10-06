First COVID-19 case hits Baraboo college campus

Current operations

All three campuses are still allowing in-person classes, though they also have some virtual and some hybrid classes. Compton said Baraboo’s are split roughly into thirds, between in-person, “alternative delivery” and blended classes. All students and employees are required to wear masks while in campus buildings, and classrooms have been reconfigured to support social distancing.

Compton noted that faculty and staff prepared over the summer for various scenarios, including technology upgrades to help with a potential transition to remote learning. Classes are being recorded so students who need to isolate can participate in class from home if they’re well enough, he said.

“We’re ready to adapt to whatever kind of changes or curves that are thrown to us,” he said. “... Right now we don't have a plan to change anything. We, again, are in constant communication with the Platteville main campus and could be ready to pivot at any time should that situation be warranted.”

Seth Taylor, a 20-year-old UW-Baraboo student in his third year, said Saturday that he thinks everyone on campus has been following the health guidelines regarding masks and social distancing well.