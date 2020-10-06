First COVID-19 case hits Baraboo college campus

A month into the semester, Baraboo’s college campus got its first case of COVID-19 on Friday after a staff member tested positive.
Michael Compton, interim dean for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, said the employee had been working on campus prior to testing positive but did not have close contact with any students or faculty, so the case won’t impact instruction. The individual, now isolating for at least 10 days, was thought to have been infected off campus, Compton said.
“I think we’re off to a really good start,” he said of the school year so far. “You know, all things considered, I think we had a really good plan that we worked on all summer to get things going, and we’ve been able to execute according to the plan.”
UW-Platteville unveiled a COVID-19 dashboard in early September, which has been reporting new cases since then, reaching 238 by Monday. Twice it jumped by more than 30 cases in one day. As of Monday, the Platteville campus had 43 known active cases that are within the 10-day isolation period.
The dashboard, which updates daily by 6 p.m., includes numbers for the university’s two branch campuses, Baraboo and Richland, but their positive tests remained at zero until last week, when Baraboo recorded one positive employee. No students have yet tested positive, according to the dashboard.
Current operations
All three campuses are still allowing in-person classes, though they also have some virtual and some hybrid classes. Compton said Baraboo’s are split roughly into thirds, between in-person, “alternative delivery” and blended classes. All students and employees are required to wear masks while in campus buildings, and classrooms have been reconfigured to support social distancing.
Compton noted that faculty and staff prepared over the summer for various scenarios, including technology upgrades to help with a potential transition to remote learning. Classes are being recorded so students who need to isolate can participate in class from home if they’re well enough, he said.
“We’re ready to adapt to whatever kind of changes or curves that are thrown to us,” he said. “... Right now we don't have a plan to change anything. We, again, are in constant communication with the Platteville main campus and could be ready to pivot at any time should that situation be warranted.”
Seth Taylor, a 20-year-old UW-Baraboo student in his third year, said Saturday that he thinks everyone on campus has been following the health guidelines regarding masks and social distancing well.
“With all the changes and everything, I’m trying to do my best to adapt to them. There have certainly been struggles,” Taylor said. For example, he’s having to find answers or problem-solve more on his own, whereas before he would have popped into his teacher’s room to ask a question.
“No one’s perfect,” he said. “I’m certainly not, so I’m just trying to hang in there.”
The campus doesn’t operate any student dormitories, but a private company, Bluffstone LLC of Davenport, Iowa, manages a student housing building known as The Villas at Baraboo on campus.
Compton estimated about one-quarter of The Villas’ rooms remain empty for use as isolation spaces. The building can house up to 84 students, four to each apartment. At a Campus Commission meeting Sept. 17, officials reported The Villas had 64 active leases, about one-third of which were non-students who use a separate entrance than students.
Testing
Unlike the Platteville campus, UW-Baraboo doesn’t have any on-site COVID-19 testing. Instead, Compton said Sauk County Health Department officials recommended last week that campus staff and students continue to use the several free community testing sites, as the number of people on campus daily was too low to warrant setting up a dedicated testing site.
He plans to be in regular contact with the department and will adjust if the recommendation changes, he said.
In addition to weekly free testing at the Baraboo EMS building and other places around the county, a free community testing event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Sauk County Fairgrounds, 700 Washington Ave., Baraboo. No appointments are required for the drive-thru event, but anyone interested can pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Though he lives in Platteville -- where he still serves as assistant provost -- and could complete his Baraboo-related work remotely, Compton said he chooses to commute to the area about three times a week.
“I think it’s important … that I’m here, present in the community and supporting the faculty and staff that are here on a daily basis, and the students as well,” he said. “I feel safe here, so I feel good about the environment.”
