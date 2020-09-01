First day of school: Baraboo students, parents are nervous, excited

Sans the usual hugs and visible smiles, students and their families arrived at Gordon L. Willson Elementary School nervous and excited about starting the new school year Tuesday.
“I think I’m taking it harder than she is, actually,” Amanda Helmers said of her 5-year-old daughter, Paizley, who’s starting kindergarten. She added, “I have two girls, and this is harder than the first one, just because of the times.”
Despite her hesitation, Helmers said she enrolled Paizley for in-person learning at the Baraboo School District because she has special needs and can’t learn virtually. Her older daughter is enrolled at the Sauk Prairie School District, where she’s learning online every other day.
“I think it’s just going to take one kid to catch it or spread it -- coronavirus -- and then we’ll see what happens,” Helmers said.
For most returning students across the Baraboo district, Tuesday morning marked the first time they have stepped into a school building for classes since March, when the state’s stay-at-home order shut schools down through the rest of the 2019-20 school year. The district is starting the 2020-21 school year with in-person learning five days a week for elementary through high school, except for students who opted to learn from home.
About 71% of the district’s roughly 3,000 students chose to return to school this fall, while 25% chose virtual learning, according to the district.
Board stresses strict enforcement of mask policy in Baraboo schools but agrees to give students 2nd chance
Heather Pagel brought her four children to GLW Tuesday morning to drop off 8-year-old Malachi and 6-year-old Vada. She feels good about this school year and the new procedures.
“They’re nervous,” she said, gesturing to the children, but added that they’re happy to be at school.
Sitting on a bench outside GLW, Ashley Funmaker and Sylvia Bissonette said they’re nervous about students being too close to each other and how the school will handle everything this year, including making sure children keep their masks on and don’t try sharing them. Five-year-old Amira Funmaker, Ashley’s daughter and Bissonette’s niece, is “great” at keeping hers on while in public places, Bissonette said.
She emphasized how new and unfamiliar all of the procedures are this school year. They had thought Tuesday was the first day of school for Amira, only to find when they arrived that kindergarteners would have a partial day for orientation.
“It’s obviously super different when her (Funmaker) and I went to school when we were kids,” Bissonette said. “You know, we didn’t think about a pandemic happening, so it’s very weird. It’s really weird. Change of the times.”
Funmaker said she’s “just going with the flow and hoping for the best for all the kids.”
“It’s pretty nerve wracking, but it’s exciting,” she said.
They both appreciated kindergarten teacher Chantel Charles’ face shield, which was attached to a material that draped around her chin to prevent respiratory droplets from escaping from under the plastic. Shields without the extra material aren’t considered sufficient face coverings under the Wisconsin mask order.
At Baraboo High School, social studies teacher Brittany Crammond said she started the day “a little anxious,” but by the afternoon felt that the first day went well overall. She didn’t have any issues with masks and felt safe with how students were able to distance in her classroom, even one with a class size of 17.
The only problem, Crammond said, was that it was hard to connect with virtual students, who watched her lesson via live stream but weren’t visible to her while she was teaching.
“But I know that there will be ways that I can engage and collaborate and get them tied in. It’s just hard because I couldn’t see their faces and they aren’t sitting in my room. You know, after teaching for 11 years, it’s just a very different mind shift,” she said. “But I know that as the days progress, it’ll just become easier and easier to reel them in to our face-to-face lessons.”
