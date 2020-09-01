First day of school: Baraboo students, parents are nervous, excited

Heather Pagel brought her four children to GLW Tuesday morning to drop off 8-year-old Malachi and 6-year-old Vada. She feels good about this school year and the new procedures.

“They’re nervous,” she said, gesturing to the children, but added that they’re happy to be at school.

Sitting on a bench outside GLW, Ashley Funmaker and Sylvia Bissonette said they’re nervous about students being too close to each other and how the school will handle everything this year, including making sure children keep their masks on and don’t try sharing them. Five-year-old Amira Funmaker, Ashley’s daughter and Bissonette’s niece, is “great” at keeping hers on while in public places, Bissonette said.

She emphasized how new and unfamiliar all of the procedures are this school year. They had thought Tuesday was the first day of school for Amira, only to find when they arrived that kindergarteners would have a partial day for orientation.

“It’s obviously super different when her (Funmaker) and I went to school when we were kids,” Bissonette said. “You know, we didn’t think about a pandemic happening, so it’s very weird. It’s really weird. Change of the times.”

Funmaker said she’s “just going with the flow and hoping for the best for all the kids.”