Five rounds of voting, coin toss wins Stevenson a spot on Portage School Board

About the new member

A former public school teacher and currently a stay-at-home mother to four children, Stevenson said she felt like serving on the board would be a perfect fit. Her children attend the district, she said.

“Education has been my passion since young adulthood and serving the community in this capacity would be an honor,” she said. “It seems easier and easier to have and express opinions these days, but for me this would be a way that I can actually take an active role.”

She told the board she appreciates the district’s “strong history of being fiscally responsible,” and believes it’s headed in the right direction. It should continue to seek opportunities to increase enrollment and attract educators, Stevenson said.

“I’m determined to leave my community better than I found it,” she said.

According to Stevenson’s letter of interest, she owns the Portage Culver’s and was a middle school teacher from 2002-06 in the Baraboo School District and from 2008-11 in Portage. She listed Craig and Lea Culver, the restaurant chain founders, as references.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}