Five vie for three Randolph school Board seats

Medema said he’s been involved in a number of community organizations over the years. He serves as a trustee with the New Life Fellowship church. He also coaches and runs the youth football program in Randolph. He has coached various athletics in Randolph for the past 12 years and currently coaches youth basketball for the Randolph Basketball Club.

“I am a candidate because I continue to want to give back to the community that has been so good to me. I have a vested interest as a parent with children at each level in our district and as a taxpayer. I feel that my education and experience with educational leadership are an asset to our school board and community. I have a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and have supervised at-risk youth in the juvenile court system. I have a master of science degree in counselor education and have worked as a school counselor at the middle and high school levels for 17 years in two different school districts. I also have a certificate in educational administration/leadership from UW-Platteville.”

David Tietz

David “Pup” Tietz is a regional sales manager for Coval Vacuum Technologies, a French manufacturer of vacuum components for the automation industry. Its U.S. office is located in Raleigh, North Carolina. He has worked for Coval for about eight years and covers the Midwest.