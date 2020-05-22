Food donations come in for Beaver Dam families

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three days a week a stream of vehicles come through the Beaver Dam High School parking lot with meals going out to the youth of Beaver Dam. Lately, a little extra has gone home with those receiving the breakfasts and lunches.

Stephanie Young, food service director for the Beaver Dam Unified School District and Taher Food Services, said the food is distributed starting at 4 p.m. with vehicles streaming through the parking lot of 500 Gould Street to pick up the breakfast and lunches for a week for those 18 and under.

Young said the extras given out are thanks to donations to the program from businesses and individuals. The cars picking up or dropping off the food have been asked if they want dental supplies and on one occasion and this last week they were given the opportunity to have a bag of vegetables from Bird Eye in Beaver Dam.

“We received them in February as part of our healthy schools grant cooking,” Young said. “We are going to pass that out to the community since we can't put it to full use right now. They can benefit from it.”

Thursday, Saputos Cheese in Waupun donated 500 lbs of shredded cheese that was offered to the people in line for the meals.