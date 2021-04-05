Food for Kidz drive at Baraboo High School on for May

Whether or not they would be able to host the event this year remained uncertain until several weeks ago, she said. As soon as members learned they could, they jumped on setting a date -- May 15 -- and re-confirming sponsors.

“I can’t even express how excited I am to actually be able to have the drive, especially before I leave for college,” Letendre said. As a bonus, Fadeyeva will be home from college that weekend and helping out. “It’s going to be this amazing, kind of full circle after everything got shut down last year, so I’m super excited about that.”

Interact Club members, of which there are about 20, will unpack the Food for Kidz truck in the morning and stay after to clean up, she said. They are sponsored by the Baraboo Rotary Club.

But the ongoing pandemic means organizers are cutting back on the number of volunteers to accommodate social distancing, she said. There will be a maximum of 160 volunteers total, down from about 200, with 10 tables of eight people per shift, and the hour between shifts will be used to sanitize all of the tables. Volunteers have to complete a mandatory self-screening form prior to the drive.