Food for Kidz drive at Baraboo High School on for May

Though Baraboo High School’s Food for Kidz drive was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, nothing went to waste.
The school’s Interact Club was able to cancel the shipment of shelf-stable food before it was sent, and now members have carried over the money they raised and volunteers they secured last year to help them host the third annual -- not counting 2020 -- community food packing event this May.
Senior Mattie Letendre, chairperson of the organizing committee, said members have been contacting the businesses that signed up to send volunteers last year to see if they still want to participate.
During two hour-and-a-half shifts, volunteers will package food into meal-sized portions and box them up to be shipped by the nonprofit Food for Kidz to areas of the world where children are in need of food. In the past, they have supplied meals to Honduras, Ecuador, gulf states after hurricanes and California after wildfires, Letendre said.
“The response has been overwhelmingly positive,” Letendre said. “Everyone is elated that we’re being able to have this this year and are all super interested in coming out and helping.”
She co-chaired the committee last year with then-senior Marie Fadeyeva before the state’s stay-at-home order in March ground all large gatherings to a halt. Letendre said she remembers the uncertainty and disappointment of having to cancel something the club had been working on for more than six months.
Whether or not they would be able to host the event this year remained uncertain until several weeks ago, she said. As soon as members learned they could, they jumped on setting a date -- May 15 -- and re-confirming sponsors.
“I can’t even express how excited I am to actually be able to have the drive, especially before I leave for college,” Letendre said. As a bonus, Fadeyeva will be home from college that weekend and helping out. “It’s going to be this amazing, kind of full circle after everything got shut down last year, so I’m super excited about that.”
Interact Club members, of which there are about 20, will unpack the Food for Kidz truck in the morning and stay after to clean up, she said. They are sponsored by the Baraboo Rotary Club.
But the ongoing pandemic means organizers are cutting back on the number of volunteers to accommodate social distancing, she said. There will be a maximum of 160 volunteers total, down from about 200, with 10 tables of eight people per shift, and the hour between shifts will be used to sanitize all of the tables. Volunteers have to complete a mandatory self-screening form prior to the drive.
The drive will be the largest indoor event the Baraboo School District has hosted since March 2020, with the exception of the mass vaccination clinic it held for educators last month and the second on Tuesday, according to District Administrator Lori Mueller.
Interact advisor Heather Wood said the whole club is excited to host the event, noting how supportive the community has been. Though organizers aren’t looking for any more volunteers or donations now, a new group of students will likely start fundraising in June for the spring 2022 drive, she said.
“We really just want to bring the joy back into our school and community, you know, during this time, and this event will do that,” Wood said. “And it’s such a great cause.”
Letendre said she’s not expecting fewer volunteers to impact the productivity previous events have had. In each of the first two years, volunteers packaged roughly 80,000 meals.
“I think that even with the reduced number of people, I think that goal is still achievable just because this is something that everyone is so committed to and passionate about,” she said.
She said Food for Kidz is the perfect thing to kick off large events again as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“In past years everyone has talked about the energy in the room and how amazing it feels to be working together as a community towards this goal. And after months of interacting with each other through Zoom and being isolated from your community at home, this is the perfect way for everyone to get back together and start working towards a normal life post-COVID,” Letendre said.