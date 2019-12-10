Former Baraboo educators group seeks meeting with school board on behavior, discipline issues

A group of former Baraboo educators invited the school board during Monday’s board meeting to meet with them next month to discuss behavior and discipline issues in the district.

Elgin Bulin, who taught technical education in the Baraboo School District from 1966-98, spoke on behalf of the group of about 30 at the meeting. He said the conversation with the board would include a focus on the “lack of respect for teachers and teaching assistants.”

“Our hope is that, as a team of caring people with a common goal, we can improve our present situation,” Bulin said.

He noted that those issues are just the start.

“We recognize there are some other concerns that need attention in our district -- as they do in most every district in the state and nationwide, I’m quite sure -- but as a team, let’s focus on solutions one at a time,” Bulin said.

The educators group plans to hold the meeting at 6 p.m., Jan. 6, at Oak Park Place in Baraboo.