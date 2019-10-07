College-bound students in the Portage and Reedsburg areas can receive free help with their financial aid applications this month, thanks to local Madison Area Technical College campuses hosting the workshops for the first time.
The Reedsburg and Portage campuses will host College Goal Wisconsin events at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 28, respectively, during which financial aid professionals and other volunteers will help students fill out the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Another College Goal workshop will be offered in Baraboo at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County.
Linda Nellen, Madison College’s Portage campus manager, said anyone pursuing college should apply for financial aid, even if they don’t think they’re eligible. Many places, including Madison College, require students to apply in order to be eligible for scholarships. The FAFSA also can provide loan opportunities.
“It’s just really important that they apply,” Nellen said. “A lot of people just think, ‘Well, I’m not going to get financial aid. I don’t need to apply for it,’ so we’re trying to make an effort to make them more aware that it’s more than just getting financial aid — that it’s just really required as you go into college that you apply for it.”
She noted that it’s difficult to determine who is going to qualify for aid until they submit their application.
“People just assume that they’re not going to get it, and some get it anyway,” she said.
The two Madison College campuses are offering the events this year at the request of area school counselors and administrators, who wanted more convenient locations for the statewide College Goal Wisconsin workshops, Nellen said. Previously, the closest workshop was in Baraboo.
She said her institution sends recruiters to local high schools for financial aid presentations, but unlike the College Goal events, those don’t walk students through the process of filling out the FAFSA.
Madison College in Reedsburg will offer financial aid help at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at 300 Alexander Ave., while the Portage campus will offer it at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at 330 W. Collins St.
Participants can be pursuing a postsecondary education anywhere; they don’t need to be prospective Madison College students, Nellen said.
A list of items to bring to the workshop can be found at the College Goal Wisconsin website.
Those who can’t attend one of the free workshops can still get FAFSA assistance from Madison College — depending on its adviser’s availability, Nellen noted — by calling the campus office: Portage at 608-745-3100 or Reedsburg at 608-524-7800.
