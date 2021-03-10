Fund established to support educational projects in Beaver Dam schools

Malkovich said that educational fund would be established as an agency fund within the BDACF family of funds at beaverdamacf.com/familyoffunds.html. Donations can be made online with a credit card, or by check, cash, or stock. The donations will be held and maintained by the BDACF and the foundation will oversee the investment of the assets. The fund will be non-endowed.

“A lot of districts have something sort of like this,” Malkovich said.

The BDACF is an affiliate of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, which is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization established to receive charitable gifts, invest them with a goal of growth, and use the growth for the good of the community.

The school board also approved opening up the Educational Service Center to outside groups immediately and the Beaver Dam Middle School and Beaver Dam High School open up to outside groups March 22.

“Any and all outside groups accessing the facilities must engage in preventative practices and protocols as required by the district,” DiStefano said.

Effective on April 5, the district will allow for volunteers and other partners to serve in person and in buildings during the school day to support students and staff in priority areas, including but not limited to, academic and social-emotional support at the discretion of the building principal.