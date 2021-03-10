Fund established to support educational projects in Beaver Dam schools

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation established a fund to support educational projects that can be used to assist student and classroom activities.
The Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education heard about and approved the program at its Monday meeting.
“This is another avenue to get funding to some projects that teachers or organizations in the school might have,” Board member Marge Jorgensen said.
Anne-Marie Malkovich, district director of business services, said the district was approached by members of the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation to establish the fund.
Three retired teachers from the district already put in money to fund the project: Patrick and Diane Lutz, retired high school teachers, have donated $1,000 and retired elementary music teacher Judy Heffron and her husband Tom Heffron also donated $1,000.
The committee determining which projects get funded will be comprised of Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation and district members.
The fund will allow community members the opportunity to donate money to support their passion such as music, art, sports, or technology, Malkovich said. Some projects that would be possible are: tutoring programs, musical instruments, special events, mentoring programs for teachers, technical educations special equipment, special education programs or equipment, anti-bullying programs and electronic devices.
Malkovich said that educational fund would be established as an agency fund within the BDACF family of funds at beaverdamacf.com/familyoffunds.html. Donations can be made online with a credit card, or by check, cash, or stock. The donations will be held and maintained by the BDACF and the foundation will oversee the investment of the assets. The fund will be non-endowed.
“A lot of districts have something sort of like this,” Malkovich said.
The BDACF is an affiliate of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, which is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization established to receive charitable gifts, invest them with a goal of growth, and use the growth for the good of the community.
The school board also approved opening up the Educational Service Center to outside groups immediately and the Beaver Dam Middle School and Beaver Dam High School open up to outside groups March 22.
“Any and all outside groups accessing the facilities must engage in preventative practices and protocols as required by the district,” DiStefano said.
Effective on April 5, the district will allow for volunteers and other partners to serve in person and in buildings during the school day to support students and staff in priority areas, including but not limited to, academic and social-emotional support at the discretion of the building principal.