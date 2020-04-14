Gary Cummings ready to retire from Baraboo School Board

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gary Cummings is ready to end his 15-year run on the Baraboo School Board.

The outgoing board clerk, a farmer, said he chose not to run for re-election this year because, at 69 years old, it’s “about time to retire.” He said he’s enjoyed serving on the board.

“I tried to do the best I can to do my homework,” Cummings said, laughing. “A lot more homework on the board here than I ever did in my years in high school or at Boo-U up there.”

“I’d like to thank the community for having faith in me and putting up with me and giving me a chance,” he added. “Hopefully I came through for them.”

Cummings said the new board members will “do a fine job.” He commended the teachers, administrators and other board members, especially President Kevin Vodak, for their dedication to their posts.

“Everybody works their tail off trying to do what’s best for the community and the children,” he said.

School Board President Kevin Vodak presented Cummings with a plaque at Monday’s meeting at Baraboo High School. They were two of four board members present, with the rest participating via video conference due to COVID-19.