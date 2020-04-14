You are the owner of this article.
Gary Cummings ready to retire from Baraboo School Board
Gary Cummings ready to retire from Baraboo School Board

Gary Cummings

Baraboo School Board members, including Gary Cummings, right, listen during a meeting Jan. 27 at the district office. Cummings was recognized Monday for serving 15 years on the board.

 SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic

Gary Cummings is ready to end his 15-year run on the Baraboo School Board.

The outgoing board clerk, a farmer, said he chose not to run for re-election this year because, at 69 years old, it’s “about time to retire.” He said he’s enjoyed serving on the board.

“I tried to do the best I can to do my homework,” Cummings said, laughing. “A lot more homework on the board here than I ever did in my years in high school or at Boo-U up there.”

“I’d like to thank the community for having faith in me and putting up with me and giving me a chance,” he added. “Hopefully I came through for them.”

Cummings said the new board members will “do a fine job.” He commended the teachers, administrators and other board members, especially President Kevin Vodak, for their dedication to their posts.

“Everybody works their tail off trying to do what’s best for the community and the children,” he said.

School Board President Kevin Vodak presented Cummings with a plaque at Monday’s meeting at Baraboo High School. They were two of four board members present, with the rest participating via video conference due to COVID-19.

To introduce the topic, Vodak said, “We have a board member who has served tirelessly and braved through the current situation to attend board meetings so that we have a quorum on the board.”

He and District Administrator Lori Mueller thanked Cummings for his service. Mueller said Cummings has “a heart of gold.”

“We were going to do cake and other things, but we’ll save that for another day,” Vodak said.

“We’ll party one of these days,” Cummings said.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

