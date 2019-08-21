Baraboo’s college campus oversight committee honored member Tom Geimer last week after he died in July.
Geimer, of Reedsburg, served on the UW Campus Commission for about 15 years as the citizen appointee to help oversee the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. He died July 26 at age 87.
“His heart was in the campus,” Commission Chairman Phil Wedekind said during the panel's Aug. 15 meeting. “I sure am going to miss him, and I’m sure the rest will too.”
The commission unanimously approved a resolution honoring Geimer “for his faithful service to the UW Campus Commission.”
