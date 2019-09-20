Fourth grade students, from left, Sophie VanNatta, Timothy Krasovec, Isabella Vang and Talon Bingham use candy to diagram a pig’s digestive tract during a Teach Ag Day lesson Thursday morning in Amy Van Treeck’s classroom at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
Portage High School freshman Izzy McReath teaches fourth grade students, from left, Timothy Krasovec, Sophie VanNatta and Isabella Vang about cow digestion during a Teach Ag Day lesson Thursday morning at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
Portage FFA vice president Kyla Hopper shows fourth grade students, from left, Cashton Gavinski, Alec Garcia, Kaitlyn Todryk and Rylend Bredemann how to diagram a cow’s digestive tract with candy during a Teach Ag Day lesson Thursday morning at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
Portage High School freshman Izzy McReath teaches fourth grade students Timothy Krasovec and Sophie VanNatta about cow digestion during a Teach Ag Day lesson Thursday morning at John Muir Elementary School in Portage.
FFA students from Portage High School took their knowledge of agriculture to area elementary schools Thursday, sharing lessons on cow guts, ice cream and other topics as part of the ninth annual National Teach Ag Day.
After gluing gummy worms, Twizzlers and Oreos onto poster board to model a cow’s digestive system, fourth grader Sadie Marso said she thought Kyla Hopper and Izzy McReath did a good job teaching the lesson at John Muir Elementary School, though she found the subject matter odd.
“It was weird,” said Marso, a student in Amy Van Treeck’s class. “It was interesting building the inside of a cow, seeing how it digests, and others built pigs -- it was also interesting to see what other people made. It was weird.”
In planning her first Teach Ag Day lesson, Hopper said FFA students had many topics from which to choose.
“I show cows, so I thought it would be cool to show the little kids how to do things with cows,” said Hopper, Portage FFA vice president.
One lesson stood out to her. “Got Guts?” offered the opportunity to teach students about ruminant digestion by having them use candy to diagram cow digestive tracts alongside the same in pigs, which aren’t ruminants.
She and McReath, a freshman, started the hour-long lesson by showing the class a Powerpoint presentation on the animals’ digestion before moving on to the activity.
The annual celebration, led by the National Association of Agricultural Educators, seeks to “celebrate and promote the career of agricultural education,” according to the NAAE website.
“I think it’s been going really well. I think they’re having a lot of fun,” Hopper said of the fourth graders. “I asked a few if they’re having fun and they said yes -- they just wish they could eat some of the candy.”
Van Treeck agreed that the lesson went well.
“I think one of biggest highlights is having high schoolers come and teach it to them. They have a lot of fun with that,” she said. “And doing really cool activities hands-on, so that’s definitely something that they like too.”
“And candy -- candy always gets them excited,” Van Treeck added.
After their morning lesson, Hopper and McReath packed up their materials and Hopper carried out a barrel-sized pig display under one arm. They would bring it out again at Endeavor Elementary School for another lesson that afternoon.
Seven other FFA students made the rounds to classrooms at John Muir, Endeavor, Rusch and Lewiston throughout the day, some doing craft projects and others reading storybooks, according to ag teacher Joshua Capodarco.
In Kathy Tofson’s fourth grade class at John Muir, junior Calli Tennyson and senior Ashley Grabowski explained the process of how the dairy industry uses milk from cows to make ice cream. To students’ delight, they made -- and ate -- their own ice cream concoctions.
“It was really good, and the kids behaved really well,” Tennyson said. “I’m really looking forward to doing it (Teach Ag Day) next year.”
