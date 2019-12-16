Gov. Evers visits Portage school Monday; Endeavor Elementary students feel 'special'

In the second classroom, the older students had prepared questions, which Evers read aloud and answered after greeting the asker. They ranged from his favorites -- color: red; restaurant: McDonald’s, because the food tastes the same across the state and the bathrooms are clean -- to questions about his job.

One student wanted to know what is the hardest part of being governor.

“The hardest part of the job is just making sure that, whether it’s the Legislature or me, that we actually do the right thing for our schools,” Evers said to the class. “Sometimes that’s really hard to do because there’s not enough money or different ideas of how to spend it.”

Another asked about his typical day.

“I don’t have a typical day. I actually try to, as much as possible, not spend my days in the Capitol -- you may be surprised to hear that -- because I think I become a better governor when I get out of the Capitol and talk to people, talk to kids and teachers and schools,” he said.