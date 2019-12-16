Gov. Evers visits Portage school Monday; Endeavor Elementary students feel 'special'

Though he later thought better of it, Bryce Brancel’s first reaction to shaking the hand of Wisconsin’s governor was “I’m never washing that hand again!”
Gov. Tony Evers visited two classrooms Monday at Endeavor Elementary School, his second time in the area in less than two months. He read a book to the first- and second-grade students and answered questions from fourth- and fifth-graders.
After the governor finished reading “Click, Clack, Ho! Ho! Ho!” to the younger students, he took a few questions, including Bryce’s request to shake his hand, which Evers accepted.
“It was amazing,” Bryce, a second-grader, later said of the experience.
(Evers responded to Bryce’s proclamation by telling him to wash his hands before he eats.)
Teacher Jody Steinhaus said she prepared the first- and second-grade students with some “mini-lessons” about the state of Wisconsin and the branches of government. She thought Evers’ visit to the Portage Community School District was a “great way to promote education.”
“We’re a rural school, and (we’re) honored that he would choose our school to visit,” Steinhaus said.
In the second classroom, the older students had prepared questions, which Evers read aloud and answered after greeting the asker. They ranged from his favorites -- color: red; restaurant: McDonald’s, because the food tastes the same across the state and the bathrooms are clean -- to questions about his job.
One student wanted to know what is the hardest part of being governor.
You have free articles remaining.
“The hardest part of the job is just making sure that, whether it’s the Legislature or me, that we actually do the right thing for our schools,” Evers said to the class. “Sometimes that’s really hard to do because there’s not enough money or different ideas of how to spend it.”
Another asked about his typical day.
“I don’t have a typical day. I actually try to, as much as possible, not spend my days in the Capitol -- you may be surprised to hear that -- because I think I become a better governor when I get out of the Capitol and talk to people, talk to kids and teachers and schools,” he said.
Fifth-grader Gabby Richards, who said she reads the newspaper every day, asked him about Foxconn, former Gov. Scott Walker and his political party.
“It was amazing,” Gabby said of Evers’ visit. To come up with questions, “I was thinking about the stuff that I watch on the news and read in the newspaper.”
But she was surprised by some of his answers.
“When he said that he actually likes to spend time out (of the Capitol), I was actually really shocked,” she said, adding that she would have expected him to like to stay there.
Fourth- and fifth-grade teacher Fritz Hammer said students, who have been learning about the state in social studies class, were excited to learn the governor would be visiting their school.
“The questions were swirling, of course,” Hammer said. “I thought they felt pretty special that he wanted to stop here, and we do too.”
The younger students also felt special, Steinhaus said.
“They were really looking forward to this visit,” she said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.