Graduation marks the end of Don Smith Learning Academy

A group of 25 students were the last to graduate Don Smith Learning Academy, but not without the story of love the staff had for the students.

“It is a night of transitions as our graduates go from students of Beaver Dam Unified School District to alumni and into the adult world with all the privileged and responsibilities,” Don Smith Learning Academy Principal Dan Lueck said. “We are also transitioning our at risk program into a more widespread program that will merge into the Beaver Dam High School next year.”

The Beaver Dam Unified School District will always do its best to help the students who need help, Lueck said. The staff of Don Smith Learning Academy will continue in other roles to offer the same level of service they have in the past.

Lueck said that Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano asked two weeks ago how many students would be graduating and he said between 14 and 24 students.

“We had so many kids who were close, but they were still far enough away,” Lueck said.

The staff at the school worked throughout the weekend and even on Monday helping those students gain their final credits in order to graduate on Monday with their class.