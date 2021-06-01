Graduation marks the end of Don Smith Learning Academy

A group of 25 students were the last to graduate Don Smith Learning Academy, but not without the story of love the staff had for the students.
“It is a night of transitions as our graduates go from students of Beaver Dam Unified School District to alumni and into the adult world with all the privileged and responsibilities,” Don Smith Learning Academy Principal Dan Lueck said. “We are also transitioning our at risk program into a more widespread program that will merge into the Beaver Dam High School next year.”
The Beaver Dam Unified School District will always do its best to help the students who need help, Lueck said. The staff of Don Smith Learning Academy will continue in other roles to offer the same level of service they have in the past.
Lueck said that Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano asked two weeks ago how many students would be graduating and he said between 14 and 24 students.
“We had so many kids who were close, but they were still far enough away,” Lueck said.
The staff at the school worked throughout the weekend and even on Monday helping those students gain their final credits in order to graduate on Monday with their class.
“I love every one of these kids as if they were my own,” Marion Griffith said, who has worked at the school for 16 years.
Other signs of the staff’s devotion was giving each graduate compact discs with the songs were played during the ceremony and a teacher giving each student a rubber duck as a reminder of the ones she had in her classroom.
The 2021 graduates at the school are: Bryan Avalos, Nicholas Bauernfeind, Dominick Bennett, Jessica Clark, Autumn Crowley, Mackenzie Desjarlais, Kirsten Duarte, Savanna Fraze, Risa Fraze Isabel Garcia, Emma Guenther, Ariana Guerra, Talon Herreman, Shyanne Holst, Chad Kittleson Jr., Colby Martin, Ashley Medina, Morgan Miller, Drake Posthuma, Victor Rocha, Kyleigh Repinski, Kyrie Schoepke, Wade Schultz, William Stephens, and Anthony Villa.
Miller spoke for the class and said that she struggled with school in the past but ended up looking forward to going to school at Don Smith Learning Academy because of the caring staff.
The program at the Don Smith Learning Academy was started in January 1995 by its namesake Don Smith. Smith died on May 19, 2009, after battling cancer. He was a school psychologist and later became director of pupil services. It was during his time as director of pupil services that he became involved in creating the charter school.
The school was called the Beaver Dam Alternative School in 2008 and named after Smith in 2010. Before the creation of the school, there wasn’t a separate school in Beaver Dam for students who were at risk.
The new program is already being used at the high school with freshmen and sophomore students. Each student who is considered at risk of not finishing school works with staff to develop a success plan where they put together the goals to graduation.
The building Don Smith is currently in may be used in the future or the Educational Service Center.