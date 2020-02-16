Grants engage families and bring Gold Standard financial literacy, new defibrillators to Baraboo

That means students will be required to take the one-semester class before they graduate, but Karls noted the impact will be minimal because almost all students already take the class.

Mueller said the change makes sure students learn more than just the math behind personal finance. Her class teaches them how to balance a checkbook, make a budget, fill out tax forms and properly use credit, among other topics.

“I’m just really passionate about personal finance,” she said. “I think all the kids need it. They need to know how to manage their money properly and debt and all those technicalities.”

She can use the grant funds toward her class. She plans to use some of it to bring students later this semester to the Junior Achievement Finance Park in Milwaukee, where they go through a “fully interactive, simulated town” and have to use their fictional scenario to create a budget, make purchases and live within their means.

Mueller also recently passed the national standardized personal finance teacher certification test, which will allow her to give the financial literacy certification test to her students. If they pass, the certification can give them an extra edge on college and job applications, Mueller said.

