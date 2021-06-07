Help wanted for strategic planning in the Portage Community School District

Nehls estimated that about 30 percent of the high school population was virtual for the entire year.

“Everybody wants to compare this year to previous years but you can’t,” Nehls said. “There’s just nothing to compare it to. We never had to do in-person learning at the same time as virtual learning and we learned a lot.”

Nehls said the high school will again offer students the chance to be completely virtual in 2021-22, but it will look “completely different” moving forward. Teachers won’t be asked to simultaneously provide in-person and virtual instruction and will instead give their full attention to the students inside the building. For fully virtual students, administrators will consider using third-party vendors and online formats.

Sween said of the 2021-22 school year, “It won’t quite be like starting over from scratch, but every school district needs to put together a return-to-learn plan in the fall and one of the biggest parts of that is the social-emotional learning for students who have been isolated for a long time. It will be different for them to come back into our buildings and we’re working on some programming that will help our teachers to weave social-emotional learning into the curriculum.”