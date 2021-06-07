Help wanted for strategic planning in the Portage Community School District

The Portage Community School District hopes to bring together parents, students, staff and administrators to develop a five-year strategic plan over five meetings this summer.
The first meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 17 at Portage High School and will mainly provide the attendees with a snapshot of the school district’s recent progress, Superintendent Josh Sween said. The district hasn’t developed a five-year strategic plan since 2014, when Charles Poches served as district administrator.
“It’s time for us to rebrand things and figure out what we need to do to push this district forward,” said Sween, who replaced the retired Margaret Rudolph as district administrator in 2020. The school district likely would have developed a new strategic plan last year if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Topics for the summer meetings will include student achievement, professional development of staff, positive employee relations, technology, facility stewardship and fiscal responsibility, Sween said. The district hopes to finalize the plan at the start of the 2021-22 school year in September.
“The Portage Community School District is owned and operated by the community and the families who send their kids here,” Sween said. “So we need people to show up and be a part of the process. There are things that community members might not understand in education yet, and there are things that people who are too close to the district might not see yet. Having a diverse group working together on a plan is so important.”
This year, the school district hired CESA 10 of Chippewa Falls for full-scale facility audits, which were started in February and completed in May. CESA 10 -- which employs about 50 workers in facilities management and is well known across Wisconsin for this work, Sween said -- will present its findings to the school board on June 14.
“They’ve been very thorough and we were excited that such a process wouldn’t take years,” Sween said. “We have some very aged buildings in the district. Even the high school is more than 20 years old now. … (CESA 10) will point out the issues in every building, and then we’ll just have to decide what areas we need to focus on first.”
Portage High School Principal Oran Nehls said he expects the participants of the strategic planning meetings will discuss support systems the district will have in place for students in the 2021-22 school year, especially for those who had chosen to spend the entire year at home and will soon return to in-person learning.
Nehls estimated that about 30 percent of the high school population was virtual for the entire year.
“Everybody wants to compare this year to previous years but you can’t,” Nehls said. “There’s just nothing to compare it to. We never had to do in-person learning at the same time as virtual learning and we learned a lot.”
Nehls said the high school will again offer students the chance to be completely virtual in 2021-22, but it will look “completely different” moving forward. Teachers won’t be asked to simultaneously provide in-person and virtual instruction and will instead give their full attention to the students inside the building. For fully virtual students, administrators will consider using third-party vendors and online formats.
Sween said of the 2021-22 school year, “It won’t quite be like starting over from scratch, but every school district needs to put together a return-to-learn plan in the fall and one of the biggest parts of that is the social-emotional learning for students who have been isolated for a long time. It will be different for them to come back into our buildings and we’re working on some programming that will help our teachers to weave social-emotional learning into the curriculum.”
Sween, in April, introduced to the school board the idea of purchasing a therapy dog for the district as a potential response to student mental health issues that might have increased due to the pandemic. It would be owned by the district but taken care of by a staff member, who would take it home at night. It’s something the district needs to research more, but everyone seems interested.