High School Principal Joshua Sween chosen as next superintendent in Portage

Portage High School Principal Joshua Sween will succeed Margaret Rudolph as the district administrator in Portage when she retires June 30.

The Portage School Board hired Sween by a 7-0 vote at the end of Monday’s regular board meeting.

“It is absolutely amazing for me and my family and I’m excited about all the great things we can do for the Portage Community School District,” Sween said Tuesday.

In July, Sween replaced the retired Robin Kvalo as Portage High School’s principal. Rudolph announced her pending retirement as superintendent in December and the board posted the position only for internal candidates.

Board President Steve Pate said Sween was the only candidate to apply for the role, “but we were so impressed with him that we felt like we didn’t need to go any further.”

Sween is a 1999 graduate of Pardeeville High School with 14 years of experience working in education. He taught social studies at Oshkosh West High School for seven years, spent two years as the assistant principal of Mosinee High School and four years as principal of Mosinee Middle School.