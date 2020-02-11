High School Principal Joshua Sween chosen as next superintendent in Portage

Portage High School Principal Joshua Sween will succeed Margaret Rudolph as the district administrator in Portage when she retires June 30.
The Portage School Board hired Sween by a 7-0 vote at the end of Monday’s regular board meeting.
“It is absolutely amazing for me and my family and I’m excited about all the great things we can do for the Portage Community School District,” Sween said Tuesday.
In July, Sween replaced the retired Robin Kvalo as Portage High School’s principal. Rudolph announced her pending retirement as superintendent in December and the board posted the position only for internal candidates.
Board President Steve Pate said Sween was the only candidate to apply for the role, “but we were so impressed with him that we felt like we didn’t need to go any further.”
Sween is a 1999 graduate of Pardeeville High School with 14 years of experience working in education. He taught social studies at Oshkosh West High School for seven years, spent two years as the assistant principal of Mosinee High School and four years as principal of Mosinee Middle School.
“It’s a dream come true because this area is home for me and I have a chance to do something great for an area that raised me,” Sween said. “I’ve had a lot of time since I’ve been here to work with Margaret (Rudolph) and she’s really leaving this district in a great place for me to jump right in and hit the ground running. She’s built such positive relationships with staff and set the table for me to continue to move the district forward.”
Sween said he’ll work with high school staff to find candidates to fill the soon-to-be vacant principal position.
The principal position is likely to be posted both for internal and external candidates, simultaneously, Pate said.
The first thing Sween expects to do as superintendent this summer is meet with staff in every school. “I pride myself on building great relationships, whether that’s with the students or staff or faculty and it’s my goal moving forward,” he said. “I expect they’ll help me to help them move forward.”
In January, Sween retired as a master sergeant of the Wisconsin Air National Guard in the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison. His position in the military, for more than 20 years, was as a jet engine mechanic working on F-16 engines. He did three-month tours in Iraq in 2006 and 2009.
“He’s someone with a lot of integrity,” Pate said of Sween. “He really comes across as somebody you can trust and who has the vision to get things done. He’s already been here and so he’s built relationships with staff and the community, and those are real pluses in our transition.
“I think he’s going to be a great fit for this district.”
Rudolph has served as district administrator since July 2018 and has worked in the district for 21 years including as principal of John Muir Elementary School, Woodridge Primary School and, most recently, as the director of business operations.
“After 38 years in education, I just felt like it’s time for me to pursue other things,” Rudolph said of her retirement. “I look forward to traveling and spending more time with family, the things you don’t always have a lot of time for when you’re in this position.”
Rudolph is the vice president and longstanding member of Portage Kiwanis and serves as the Youth Protection Coordinator of Kiwanis Wisconsin-Upper Michigan, roles she'll have more time for during retirement, she said.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.