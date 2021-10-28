Higher budgets this year in most Columbia Co. public school districts

Most public school budgets in Columbia County are rising this year, but their impact on taxpayers is mixed.

Portage

The Portage Community School District’s general fund tax levy, certified by the school board Monday, will total $12.34 million for the 2021-22 school year, a 3.29% increase over last year, according to Business Director Peter Hibner.

However, property owners will pay $7.94 per $1,000 of property value in school-related taxes, a decrease of 4.45% compared to last year’s tax rate of $8.31. That translates to a school tax bill of $794 for the owner of a $100,000 house and $1,191 for a $150,000 house.

Hibner said the district could have levied more due to its referendum authority but opted against it. Part of the reason the tax rate decreased as much as it did is because of an 8% rise in property values this year, which Hibner said is mostly driven by the economy rather than new houses being built, meaning there’s still about the same number of people sharing the tax burden.

“In the end, our finance committee and board thought, well, a 3.29% increase is reasonable from a taxpayer standpoint,” he said of the tax levy.