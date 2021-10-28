Higher budgets this year in most Columbia Co. public school districts

Most public school budgets in Columbia County are rising this year, but their impact on taxpayers is mixed.
Portage
The Portage Community School District’s general fund tax levy, certified by the school board Monday, will total $12.34 million for the 2021-22 school year, a 3.29% increase over last year, according to Business Director Peter Hibner.
However, property owners will pay $7.94 per $1,000 of property value in school-related taxes, a decrease of 4.45% compared to last year’s tax rate of $8.31. That translates to a school tax bill of $794 for the owner of a $100,000 house and $1,191 for a $150,000 house.
Hibner said the district could have levied more due to its referendum authority but opted against it. Part of the reason the tax rate decreased as much as it did is because of an 8% rise in property values this year, which Hibner said is mostly driven by the economy rather than new houses being built, meaning there’s still about the same number of people sharing the tax burden.
“In the end, our finance committee and board thought, well, a 3.29% increase is reasonable from a taxpayer standpoint,” he said of the tax levy.
Certain factors that impact the district’s 2021-22 budget have been finalized since Hibner presented it in September, causing the total school tax levy to be higher than he projected at the time. Revenues are lower than previously projected, mostly due to fewer students open enrolling into the district than expected, he said. Costs also are slightly lower at a total of $29.48 million -- a 1.32% increase over last year’s $29.1 million -- largely because of fewer students open enrolling out to other schools.
Hibner said expenses rose in one area, with more students than expected choosing the district’s virtual option, offered through a cooperative agreement with the Kiel Area School District that costs $4,350 per student. Based on a parent survey, the district had expected no more than 10 students to choose virtual, he said, but the actual number was 62. He noted the co-op costs less, by about half, than losing those students to another virtual school.
“This is our first year of doing the program, and we’ll see how it is. We hope the kids are successful, and if they’re not … we try to get them to come back on site so that we can be a little bit more directly involved,” Hibner said.
Lodi
The school tax levy in Lodi is rising by 10.55% this year to a total $16.20 million, up from $14.66 million last year, according to the district’s business director, Brent Richter.
But with property values also rising, the school tax rate is decreasing slightly from $11.13 per $1,000 of property value to $11.11 this year. That translates to a bill of $1,111 in school-related taxes for a $100,000 home and $1,666.50 for a $150,000 home.
The Lodi School District’s 2021-22 budget includes general fund expenditures totaling almost $20.48 million, an 11.88% increase over last year’s $18.3 million budget.
According to its September student headcount, the district grew by eight students -- 1,455 total -- compared to last year.
Pardeeville
Pardeeville Area School District, which serves 829 students, saw its general expenses rise by 1.97% this school year, while its tax levy and tax rate both dropped, according to a 2021-22 budget summary provided by Superintendent Jason LeMay.
The district will levy $5.58 million in property taxes this school year, a slight decrease from last year’s $5.61 million, at a tax rate of $8.34 per $1,000 of value -- 10% less than the 2020-21 rate of $9.26.
General fund expenses total $11.94 million in the 2021-22 budget, compared to $11.71 million last year.
LeMay said the district is expecting a $14,589 deficit this year, which is significantly better than the $560,030 deficit last year and better than it would have been this year had it not been for federal coronavirus aid.
Pardeeville’s student population decreased by six compared to September 2020.
Montello
Montello property taxpayers will see their school tax rate drop by 10.7%, or 79 cents per $1,000 of property value, to $6.58, according to District Bookkeeper Cheryl Troost.
The school district will levy $4.96 million in taxes this year, a 1.65% decrease from $5.04 million last year.
Its 2021-22 budget shows general expenditures costing $10.72 million in total, 7.45% more than last year’s $9.97 million budget.
At 695 students in September, the district has five fewer than last year.
Rio
Rio Community School District also shrunk this year, counting 368 students in September, compared to 384 in 2020-21, according to Business Manager Lois Sunde.
The district’s 2021-22 budget is 8.2% higher -- $6.79 million in general fund expenditures -- than last year’s $6.27 million budget.
It will levy $3.08 million in property taxes, which is 5.06% higher than the $2.94 million levied last year. Considering property values in the area, that translates to a school tax rate of $10.91 per $1,000 of value, a 1.3% increase over last year’s $10.77 rate.
