Hillsboro students give to animal shelter

HILLSBORO — The entire third grade class at Hillsboro Elementary School learned the impact of giving back through a service project.

Last month, 45 students mad 35 tie blankets, 50 dog treats, 20 dog chew toys and 20 cat nip toys for Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter in Mauston. Third grade teacher Ann Benz said it took three to four weekly afternoons during a one hour STEM period throughout the month of December to make the toys.

The class delivered the items to the shelter the day before Christmas Eve, she said.

Benz, a first year teacher at the school district, said she decided to incorporate the project based off the high school’s servant leadership program for the students to learn the importance of helping others through service.

Benz decided to make items for the Carl W Nelson Shelter is because she thought the students could connect to it.

“Third graders love animals, they absolutely have a passion for it,” she said. “They all have pets they talk about their animals I thought I would be something they could connect to easily."

