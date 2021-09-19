Ho-Chunk artist designs mural installed at Baraboo middle school

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The “Tee Wakącąk: Spirit Lake” mural combines the Ho-Chunk story on the origin of Spirit Lake -- the tribe’s name for what European settlers renamed Devil’s Lake -- as told to Tallmadge Sainz by her grandfather, with other elements from tribal lore and local wildlife, including two cranes. The landscape was inspired by a photograph of the lake by Baraboo’s Derrick Mayoleth, Tallmadge Sainz said.

The thunderbird’s wingspan stretches across three panels, covering much of the sky, because the entities are understood to be giants according to clan knowledge, she said. According to her narrative, the mixed media mural depicts a battle between the thunderbird and underwater spirits, also known as underwater panthers, in which the bird cast its eggs, shown as copper foil thunderbolts, down on the spirits. Some of the eggs crashed into the bluffs, causing boulders to tumble down, which the spirits threw back at the thunderbird. The bird ultimately prevailed, according to the story.

Amy Trannel, the school’s new principal, thanked the artist team and others who contributed to the installation in a statement through a district spokesperson Friday.