Blue and yellow will take over Baraboo this week as homecoming arrives at Baraboo High School.
Main events include a steak feed from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pierce's Express Market on the city’s east side, according to Baraboo High School Principal Glenn Bildsten. Powder buff and powder buff games were held Sunday and Monday.
A pep assembly starts at 11:45 a.m. Friday at BHS, followed by the homecoming parade at 3:30 p.m. on the downtown Baraboo square. The football game against DeForest starts at 7 p.m. that night.
Friday’s forecast, as of Tuesday, shows Baraboo should see mostly sunny skies with a high of 56 degrees.
The high school homecoming dance will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
