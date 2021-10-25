Horicon alumnus donates $100K to future athletic complex

HORICON — The School District of Horicon has received another major gift toward its future athletic complex.

Michael and Patricia Splinter, residents of Nevada, have made a $100,000 donation to the building project that got underway last month. The naming rights of the Horicon Athletic Complex Press Box will be reserved for the couple and it will be called “Michael Splinter Press Box.”

Michael Splinter is a former Horicon High School quarterback and graduated with the Class of 1968. He was inducted into the Horicon High School Alumni Wall of Fame in 2005. He was raised in Horicon and his parents established, owned and operated Splinter Electric Company in the community for many years.

“Having grown up in Horicon, athletics were a big part of my life, so I appreciate how athletics are a key part of the local spirit,” said Michael. “Pat and I are fortunate to be able to give back to the community so that future generations can enjoy this facility for years to come.”

Horicon Superintendent Rich Appel said he is grateful and honored that the Splinters are investing in the athletic complex that is being funded without the use of tax dollars.