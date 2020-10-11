Horicon dreams of new athletic complex

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Appel said the on-campus location at the bottom of the Gray Street hill is the best spot for expansion. Research of the area came in with low water concerns and a small portion of the space is classified as wetland. The Department of Natural Resources and the US Army Corps of Engineers, along with a water mitigation specialist, were called in to discuss the challenges. The school board approved a $73,000 purchase of 0.86 mitigation credits of wet prairie wetland at its Sept. 21 meeting and the project can now move forward.

Securing funds is now a priority. Appel said the sports complex is still in the exploration stage until more donors come forward and he anticipates it will be constructed in phases. However, he is optimistic that the initial phase could start in the spring.

The proposed athletic sports complex would include an artificial turf football field, a rubberized track and a field sports area for shot put, pole vault and long jump/triple jump pits, as well as a practice field. There would be a walking path and plaza, a press box and bleachers and on-site parking. To allow for better drainage, proper fill and topsoil would be put in place and the track will be positioned in the opposite direction as the current one.

Turf is preferred over natural grass due to its ease of maintenance and flexibility.