Horicon dreams of new athletic complex

The fall sports schedule has been thrown into a tizzy lately as COVID-19 cases pop up in area schools. The Horicon School District is eyeing better days ahead as it makes plans for a future athletic complex directly west of its new single-campus building.
Superintendent Rich Appel said the idea came about when the public was surveyed about needs and wants prior to the April 2018 school referendum. Results of scheduled the survey showed that residents wanted school facilities upgraded first. In March of this year, the school board voted to continue discussions on a proposed athletic complex as the $26.5 million school renovations were entering the home stretch and set to open in August.
“People are aware that we have concerns because our track has been damaged for quite some time and our football field is currently off site at a city park,” he said.
After looking at three different companies, the district chose to work the Stevens Point-based firm Point of Being to get an initial plan and cost estimates for the project. Numbers have come in at approximately $3 million. Appel said although there are some dollars from the sale of Van Brunt Elementary School that the school board could make available for this project, a couple key community individuals have expressed interest in funding it. The complex won't affect the mill rate.
“It would be primarily private donations that would put this thing together,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
Appel said the on-campus location at the bottom of the Gray Street hill is the best spot for expansion. Research of the area came in with low water concerns and a small portion of the space is classified as wetland. The Department of Natural Resources and the US Army Corps of Engineers, along with a water mitigation specialist, were called in to discuss the challenges. The school board approved a $73,000 purchase of 0.86 mitigation credits of wet prairie wetland at its Sept. 21 meeting and the project can now move forward.
Securing funds is now a priority. Appel said the sports complex is still in the exploration stage until more donors come forward and he anticipates it will be constructed in phases. However, he is optimistic that the initial phase could start in the spring.
The proposed athletic sports complex would include an artificial turf football field, a rubberized track and a field sports area for shot put, pole vault and long jump/triple jump pits, as well as a practice field. There would be a walking path and plaza, a press box and bleachers and on-site parking. To allow for better drainage, proper fill and topsoil would be put in place and the track will be positioned in the opposite direction as the current one.
Turf is preferred over natural grass due to its ease of maintenance and flexibility.
“You can use turf for so many more activities than just football such as physical education, soccer, city rec flag football and you will be able to use it during inclement weather,” said Appel. “A turf field may cost a little bit more up front, but it lasts 15 to 20 years. It’s not just for the colleges anymore or for the big, big schools. Lomira has one and it brings in revenue for them because they rent it out for other games, like if the WIAA needs a regional football game site.”
Appel said his door is always open to those who want to learn more about the project or tour the school’s facilities.
“There is quite a bit that needs to be worked out yet but it’s exciting to be having the discussions. We’ve got this beautiful site and a new athletic complex is the final step in my opinion for this campus to be a top-shelf platform that attracts families to Horicon.”
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.