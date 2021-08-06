Horicon Hardware Hank donates $50K towards future athletic complex

HORICON – The mark keeps rising on the Marshmen’s fundraising goal meter for its future athletic complex.
Donors have contributed $2.13 million toward the project as of Friday, which is 63% of the school district’s $3.4 million goal. The district hopes to achieve that goal in the next 238 days.
Horicon Hardware Hank, owned by Dave and Sandi Konrath, recently gave $50,000 toward the complex.
“I think it’s a great project to go along with the new school and I hope they raise enough funds to get it done. The better it is, the stronger we all are – the whole community,” said Dave Konrath.
The preferred proposal for the complex includes a synthetic turf multi-purpose stadium field, a natural turf practice field, a running track, 750-seat bleacher system, press box, entryway, ticket booth, plaza and parking lot.
“We believe the practicality of having a turf field, the usage we’ll get out of a turf field is much greater than grass because we can use it through all levels of youth football city rec all the way through varsity level playoffs and be able to rent the space out to other WIAA sport sanctioned events as a neutral site,” said Horicon Superintendent Rich Appel.
Appel said larger donations are fantastic and add up to be a major impact. He said he has heard from family groups and class reunion organizers who are pooling money together and have verbally committed to the project, as well. “I donated” signs are popping up in people’s yards to bring visibility to the fundraising campaign.
The athletic complex is not being funded through tax dollars. Lead donor Fred F. Schwertfeger gave $1.25 million toward the project. The school district has pledged $600,000 from the sale of Van Brunt Elementary School and an insurance claim from the damaged track. The track has not been used for meets in 13 years.
Konrath said his children never got to participate in a home track meet in Horicon.
“We think it’s a wonderful project that the whole community will benefit from and encourage others to donate,” he said.
The Horicon School Board will meet decide this month when phase one of the project could begin. Appel said earthwork on the site may take place this fall and then settle over winter, which could put the project ahead next spring.
For more information, go to supporthoriconathletics.com.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.