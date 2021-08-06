Horicon Hardware Hank donates $50K towards future athletic complex

HORICON – The mark keeps rising on the Marshmen’s fundraising goal meter for its future athletic complex.

Donors have contributed $2.13 million toward the project as of Friday, which is 63% of the school district’s $3.4 million goal. The district hopes to achieve that goal in the next 238 days.

Horicon Hardware Hank, owned by Dave and Sandi Konrath, recently gave $50,000 toward the complex.

“I think it’s a great project to go along with the new school and I hope they raise enough funds to get it done. The better it is, the stronger we all are – the whole community,” said Dave Konrath.

The preferred proposal for the complex includes a synthetic turf multi-purpose stadium field, a natural turf practice field, a running track, 750-seat bleacher system, press box, entryway, ticket booth, plaza and parking lot.

“We believe the practicality of having a turf field, the usage we’ll get out of a turf field is much greater than grass because we can use it through all levels of youth football city rec all the way through varsity level playoffs and be able to rent the space out to other WIAA sport sanctioned events as a neutral site,” said Horicon Superintendent Rich Appel.

