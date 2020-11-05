Horicon High School moves to temporary virtual instruction

HORICON – Starting Monday, Horicon High School students will move to live online instruction through Nov. 20.

The administrative team and the school district’s nurse noted the positive number of COVID-19 related cases has continued to rise, especially in the past week. According to a press release, due to the number of current cases the district has decided to utilize a short-term virtual platform for high school students and staff.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students in grades 4K-8 will remain face to face during this time as the contact tracing numbers or positive cases at the elementary or middle schools are not as high as those at the high school.

In addition, the entire school district of Horicon will not have any instruction on Nov. 23-24 in order for the staff to further prepare virtual plans and allow for deeper cleaning of the entire facility.

Students and families are requested to follow established health guidelines and continue to socially distance during the weeks off so that the entire student body can return to in-person classroom instruction after Thanksgiving break.