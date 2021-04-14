Horicon High School presents new whodunit musical

HORICON – “The show must go on” is an old adage that the Horicon High School music department chose to follow this spring.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic the school will perform a musical, although no actors will set foot on stage in front of a live audience.

Director Jessica Lefeber said the students have put together the show, “A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical,” which will be presented online-only this weekend.

The classic murder mystery plot takes on a comedic spin in the show which was written in 2020 during the pandemic by a creative team that includes music by Jason Howland and lyrics by Nathan Tysen. The musical is designed to be pre-recorded and edited together for a streaming production shown on the showtix4u.com platform. Tickets are sold online for $10 and a link will be provided for the viewing audience.

“The students are really excited to still be able to have a performance, and this was something new and exciting for everyone,” said Lefeber.

She said in an effort to find some normalcy, the students rehearsed together while still wearing masks and keeping socially distant. Actors could record their parts remotely from home in case they would need to quarantine.