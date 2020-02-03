Horicon School Board appoints new president

HORICON – A new school board president was elected at a special Horicon Board of Education meeting Monday evening.

Meredith Strieff, who has been on the board since April 2018, was unanimously chosen to fill the office following the unexpected death of Tina Streblow on Jan. 28.

Streblow, a 1981 valedictorian of Horicon High School, had been a school board member since April 2011 and served as its president the past three years.

Superintendent Rich Appel said Streblow had great vision and will be sorely missed by the board, district and community.

“Mrs. Streblow has been a mentor to many of our students, she has attended and supported many school events, hosted numerous foreign exchange students and has been instrumental in the strategic planning and growth of our school district,” he wrote on social media.

In 2018, Horicon voters approved referendums allowing $26.5 million for infrastructure improvements and the construction of a new elementary school attached to the junior/senior high school. The project is scheduled for completion before the start of school in fall.

Streblow shared her thoughts about the district’s future at the school’s groundbreaking ceremony last March.