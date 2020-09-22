Horicon School Board approves preliminary 2020-21 budget

HORICON — The Horicon School Board held its annual meeting Monday night where the preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year was unanimously approved.
In his fifth year as district administrator, Rich Appel said he believes “we are turning the corner to the positive in many aspects of our finances and supporting our programs.” He pointed out that unknown expenses due to the pandemic could have an impact throughout the course of the year.
Budget estimates show that the district can expect approximately $5.4 million in state aid, which is an increase of 4.2% from last school year. The proposed budget calls for an increase in property taxes of about $330,000. The anticipated mill rate is $10.82 per $1,000 of equalized assessed property value, which is an increase from the previous year’s $10.08.
Appel said he feels the school district is on a growth path and he highlighted the fact that the district’s academic performance has improved in every area since 2016.
“I’m proud to be a school district that was identified as a school in need of improvement to one that now exceeds expectations for our student performance on the state report card,” he said.
Student enrollment is estimated at 703 for the current school year. Enrollment was at 715 last year and 680 in 2018-19. Appel said he anticipates that the new school facilities and future housing projects — one at the former site of Van Brunt Elementary and one to the south of the new campus — will help increase enrollment.
He stated the referendum project of $26.5 million has had a less than proposed tax impact on the community and that the district remains fiscally responsible in working to create opportunities for students to grow and excel through its curriculum and extracurricular activities.
Only one resident was in attendance at the budget hearing held prior to the annual meeting. During open comments Ruby Gietzel spoke for approximately 15 minutes, expressing her discontent on a number of topics, including rental of the Van Brunt gymnasium and the superintendent’s salary.
School Board Vice President David Westimayer responded that the district had intentions to keep the gym but it was unable to split the Van Brunt property when it was sold.
The district gained $1.6 million from the sale of Van Brunt which has been placed back into upgrades to the high school and for future projects.
Yearly salaries of school board members were increased at the annual meeting to $1,700 for the president and $1,500 for all other members. Appel said board members had not received a pay raise in almost 20 years.
Final budget numbers won’t be available until after Oct. 15. The school board is scheduled to approve the final adopted budget and tax levy at its Oct. 19 meeting.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!