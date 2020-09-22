Horicon School Board approves preliminary 2020-21 budget

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HORICON — The Horicon School Board held its annual meeting Monday night where the preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year was unanimously approved.

In his fifth year as district administrator, Rich Appel said he believes “we are turning the corner to the positive in many aspects of our finances and supporting our programs.” He pointed out that unknown expenses due to the pandemic could have an impact throughout the course of the year.

Budget estimates show that the district can expect approximately $5.4 million in state aid, which is an increase of 4.2% from last school year. The proposed budget calls for an increase in property taxes of about $330,000. The anticipated mill rate is $10.82 per $1,000 of equalized assessed property value, which is an increase from the previous year’s $10.08.

Appel said he feels the school district is on a growth path and he highlighted the fact that the district’s academic performance has improved in every area since 2016.

“I’m proud to be a school district that was identified as a school in need of improvement to one that now exceeds expectations for our student performance on the state report card,” he said.