Horicon School Board gains new member

Summer school directors Katie Schwartz and Lisa Sawyer provided information on summer school. Three weeks of courses will be provided beginning June 7 from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday. Free breakfast and lunch will be available. “Jump start” courses will be held in August to help those who need to catch up on some skills.

Sawyer said about 15 instructors have expressed interest in teaching summer school and that there will be a good selection of courses.

“Last year everyone was a little nervous with COVID, but now we know with being in school all year how we can make things work,” she said.

High School Principal Teresa Graven said students have shared ideas with her on what they would like their graduation to look like. Weather dependent, an outdoor graduation similar to last year but with more space for additional lawn chairs is expected to occur.

Graven said she feels students have resigned themselves to the belief that a prom will not take place again. With input from the superintendent and class advisor, Graven said they are working towards holding an outdoor prom in early May with a potential indoor crowning event. It will likely be a combined junior/senior prom for Horicon students only.