Horicon School Board gains new member

HORICON — The Horicon School District Board of Education chose Ellen Sunderland to fill a vacant seat at its meeting Monday night.
Sunderland spent 29 years teaching at Horicon Elementary School before retiring 10 years ago. A 1972 graduate of Horicon High School, she was inducted into its Alumni Wall of Fame in 2011.
She replaces three-year board member Amanda Remley, who moved out of state. The position extends until the April 2022 spring election.
In other board action, members voted to move into Phase II of development regarding the proposed athletic complex. Superintendent Rich Appel shared that a generous pledge toward the project has been received. The next steps involve the formation of a fundraising committee and the collection of project bids for the earthwork. The complex is set to be constructed west of the high school building.
Discussion items at the meeting dealt with a coronavirus update and how the pandemic is shaping plans for spring events and summer school.
Approximately 1/3 of the district staff has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s expected that the vaccine will be made available to all who want it by March 1.
Appel said efforts are being made to “bring some normalcy back to our kids.”
Summer school directors Katie Schwartz and Lisa Sawyer provided information on summer school. Three weeks of courses will be provided beginning June 7 from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday. Free breakfast and lunch will be available. “Jump start” courses will be held in August to help those who need to catch up on some skills.
Sawyer said about 15 instructors have expressed interest in teaching summer school and that there will be a good selection of courses.
“Last year everyone was a little nervous with COVID, but now we know with being in school all year how we can make things work,” she said.
High School Principal Teresa Graven said students have shared ideas with her on what they would like their graduation to look like. Weather dependent, an outdoor graduation similar to last year but with more space for additional lawn chairs is expected to occur.
Graven said she feels students have resigned themselves to the belief that a prom will not take place again. With input from the superintendent and class advisor, Graven said they are working towards holding an outdoor prom in early May with a potential indoor crowning event. It will likely be a combined junior/senior prom for Horicon students only.
Appel said the district is being smart with its mitigation of the coronavirus but is looking to find a way to make events happen.