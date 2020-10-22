Horicon School District budget adopted

HORICON – The Horicon School Board adopted the district’s 2020-21 budget at its regular monthly meeting this week.
The all-fund tax levy is approximately $4.79 million, which is down from the $4.82 million that was presented at the annual meeting in September. According to District Administrator Rich Appel, the amount is lower due to the student average being down from the August estimate, thereby resulting in reductions in maximum revenue limit and state aid, which in turn reduces the local levy by $32,155.
District enrollment is at 700, down from last year’s 715, but still up from 680 in 2018-19. Appel said he thinks the coronavirus pandemic has caused enrollment to decrease this year.
“Our numbers are working their way back up,” he said. “I’m not in panic about that number because it’s still OK, but it’s not ideal because it impacts the aid you can get when your numbers are down.”
The district’s equalized value has gone up $13 million to approximately $459 million. The mill rate will increase from the previous year’s $10.08 per $1,000 of equalized assessed property value, to $10.43 for the current year.
“It’s still well below the ‘not to exceed’ 11.0 mill rate that has been our goal since referendum planning began,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
The referendum allowed $26.52 million in infrastructure improvements and the construction of a single-campus school building that was completed in August.
The 2019-20 maximum revenue limit was $7.97 million. The state budget allowed for an increase to per pupil revenue up to $10,000. The 2020-21 maximum revenue limit is $8.23 million, which is an increase of $262,676 from 2019-20 budget.
Appel said the budget has been impacted by the pandemic. Money has been spent towards the district’s virtual education contract, computer devices for students to use at home, the purchasing of masks and personal protective equipment, plexiglass screens and other items to help keep people socially distant and safe.
The district has a surplus of roughly $298,000. That figure includes money from the sale of the 100-year-old Van Brunt Elementary School building which has been placed back into upgrades to the high school and for future needs.
"Thank goodness for the sale of Van Brunt because we would not be in a situation where we could cover these things without that,” he said.
As the new school year completes its seventh week of in-person instruction, Appel stated only four students have tested positive for COVID-19, although others have had to quarantine at home where virtual instruction has been provided.
“Ninety percent of the kids are here and my staff has been phenomenal,” he said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.