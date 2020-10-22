Horicon School District budget adopted

HORICON – The Horicon School Board adopted the district’s 2020-21 budget at its regular monthly meeting this week.

The all-fund tax levy is approximately $4.79 million, which is down from the $4.82 million that was presented at the annual meeting in September. According to District Administrator Rich Appel, the amount is lower due to the student average being down from the August estimate, thereby resulting in reductions in maximum revenue limit and state aid, which in turn reduces the local levy by $32,155.

District enrollment is at 700, down from last year’s 715, but still up from 680 in 2018-19. Appel said he thinks the coronavirus pandemic has caused enrollment to decrease this year.

“Our numbers are working their way back up,” he said. “I’m not in panic about that number because it’s still OK, but it’s not ideal because it impacts the aid you can get when your numbers are down.”

The district’s equalized value has gone up $13 million to approximately $459 million. The mill rate will increase from the previous year’s $10.08 per $1,000 of equalized assessed property value, to $10.43 for the current year.

“It’s still well below the ‘not to exceed’ 11.0 mill rate that has been our goal since referendum planning began,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}