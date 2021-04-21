Horicon School District to abandon student fees

HORICON – The Horicon School Board voted unanimously to become a “fee free” district at its meeting Monday night.

The action came about after a year of discussion and study. The amount of time and labor involved in collecting fees was considered, as was the fact that over 40% of Horicon school families qualify for free and reduced lunches.

According to District Administrator Rich Appel, $25,000-$28,000 is gained in fees each year. He said that he thinks removing fees is the right thing to do because it will reduce financial strain on school families.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’s ways in an $11 million budget that I can make adjustments, or we can make adjustments, to get $28,000 back,” he said. “It’s a matter of having a place that people want to come to.”

Fees to participate in middle school and high school sports, along with those for educational materials and books will disappear. Parking fees will be waived but vehicles will need to be registered.

Exceptions will be band instrument rentals, Advanced Placement exam fees and the driver’s education course. Material fees will be charged in courses such as technical education, art, and family consumer education when the student keeps a finished project (i.e. a cherry wood desk or ceramic work).