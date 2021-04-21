 Skip to main content
Horicon School District to abandon student fees
Oath of office

From left, Horicon School Board President Meredith Strieff administers the oath of office to returning members David Westimayer, Jim Grigg and Janelle Nicolaus (not shown) at Monday's monthly meeting. All three members ran unopposed in the spring election.

 Kelly Simon

HORICON – The Horicon School Board voted unanimously to become a “fee free” district at its meeting Monday night.

The action came about after a year of discussion and study. The amount of time and labor involved in collecting fees was considered, as was the fact that over 40% of Horicon school families qualify for free and reduced lunches.

According to District Administrator Rich Appel, $25,000-$28,000 is gained in fees each year. He said that he thinks removing fees is the right thing to do because it will reduce financial strain on school families.

“There’s ways in an $11 million budget that I can make adjustments, or we can make adjustments, to get $28,000 back,” he said. “It’s a matter of having a place that people want to come to.”

Fees to participate in middle school and high school sports, along with those for educational materials and books will disappear. Parking fees will be waived but vehicles will need to be registered.

Exceptions will be band instrument rentals, Advanced Placement exam fees and the driver’s education course. Material fees will be charged in courses such as technical education, art, and family consumer education when the student keeps a finished project (i.e. a cherry wood desk or ceramic work).

The school board specified that past fees are expected to be paid in full. Outstanding fees may be waived if a family fills out a form showing undue hardship.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

