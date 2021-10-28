Horicon School District's tax levy rate decreases

HORICON — The Horicon School Board adopted the district’s 2021-22 budget at its regular monthly meeting last week.

The total all fund tax levy is a little more than $4.5 million, which is about $290,000 less than last year.

“That’s down from the previous year because of the increased state aid that came in, so that then requires less of the local taxpayers,” said Superintendent Rich Appel.

At its annual meeting in September, the proposed budget showed a mill rate of 9.68, which would have been less than last year’s mill rate of 10.43, and the district goal maximum of 11. The board approved a mill rate lower than the proposed rate. The new mill rate is $9.22 per $1,000 of property value.

Appel said the reason for the decrease was because the city and school district’s equalized value went up. The district’s equalized value came in at just under $490 million.

“We anticipated in August that it would stay the same, we don’t ever want to guess wrong going high. The equalized value actually went up over $29 million so when that goes up, that lowers the mill rate as well,” he said.

The district saw a big jump in student numbers, with more than 50 students enrolling over last year's number.