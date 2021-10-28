Horicon School District's tax levy rate decreases

HORICON — The Horicon School Board adopted the district’s 2021-22 budget at its regular monthly meeting last week.
The total all fund tax levy is a little more than $4.5 million, which is about $290,000 less than last year.
“That’s down from the previous year because of the increased state aid that came in, so that then requires less of the local taxpayers,” said Superintendent Rich Appel.
At its annual meeting in September, the proposed budget showed a mill rate of 9.68, which would have been less than last year’s mill rate of 10.43, and the district goal maximum of 11. The board approved a mill rate lower than the proposed rate. The new mill rate is $9.22 per $1,000 of property value.
Appel said the reason for the decrease was because the city and school district’s equalized value went up. The district’s equalized value came in at just under $490 million.
“We anticipated in August that it would stay the same, we don’t ever want to guess wrong going high. The equalized value actually went up over $29 million so when that goes up, that lowers the mill rate as well,” he said.
The district saw a big jump in student numbers, with more than 50 students enrolling over last year's number.
“We did have an increase of $323,716 due to our enrollment, that’s a real positive,” said Appel. “Our enrollment increase is a win for us.”
In other board action, COVID-19 mitigation protocols were discussed and put in place.
If a specific building (elementary or middle/high school) reaches a coronavirus infection rate of 5% or more, the district will notify its families and strongly recommend students wear masks. Staff would be required to be masked for two weeks.
At 7% infected, students and staff of a specific building would be required to wear masks for two weeks. If 10% become infected, the entire district would be required to wear masks for two weeks.
Appel said the school district has remained open to in-person learning since the pandemic began but wanted to have a plan, if necessary.
“I’ve been very pleased with the cooperation we’ve had with our parents, students and staff and we hope to continue providing a normal education for our kids, as possible. So far we’ve been able to do that without having to mandate anything and that’s our goal,” he said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.