HORICON — The upcoming school year’s preliminary district budget was approved Monday night by the Horicon School Board.
Total operations are expected to come out to a little more than $11 million, which is about $200,000 less than last year.
District Superintendent Rich Appel said numbers are preliminary until third-Friday enrollment numbers and equalized property values are known.
“We are looking at a total all-fund tax levy of $4,320,880 and a mill rate of $10.34. Last year we were at $10.97 and we had informed our public when we went to referendum that we were anticipating it would have an impact up to $11 on their mill rate,” he said. “So this is a significant decrease on our mill rate if these figures do come through.”
The community voted to pay $26.5 million in April 2018 to make infrastructure improvements and to construct a new elementary school attached to the Junior/Senior High School. District administration will move to that site as well.
The final budget approval is scheduled to take place in October.
In other action, the board approved the hiring of Trish LaBlanc in the new position of part-time administrative assistant. LaBlanc will work directly with Appel and assist with payroll along with other duties.
The board also approved improvements to the softball field to include new concrete work, new benches for the dugouts, brick work and the replacement of wood bleachers with aluminum ones.
Work is estimated to cost $30,000-$40,000.
Appel said the timing was right to make the improvements while the new school’s construction is going on. The current dugouts have a water issue and required the use of a sump pump.
“These funds are not coming out of the referendum dollars. This would be coming out of our fund balance dollars,” he said.
Construction of the new elementary school and improvements to the Junior/Senior High School remain on track and the district will send out information detailing new traffic flow and parking locations. The first day of school is Sept. 3.
