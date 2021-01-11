Horicon schools add inaugural school resource officer

HORICON — Horicon Police Department Officer Greyson Stocks started in his new role last week as the first school resource officer (SRO) for the School District of Horicon.
Superintendent Rich Appel shared that the SRO program has a two-part mission: to make Horicon schools safe and conducive to learning, while fostering positive relations between police employees and district staff and students.
Talks of adding a SRO were already in the works when school shootings took place in Waukesha and Oshkosh in December 2019. Those incidents, occurring less than 50 miles away from Horicon, sped up the discussions.
The school district and Horicon’s Common Council worked collaboratively last year to establish funding for the position; agreeing in September that the school will pay 70% and the city 30% of the cost.
The city and the police department have searched for grants as a source of funding, with the HPD receiving a $125,000 grant from the US Department of Justice in July that is earmarked for the SRO position.
At the council’s October meeting, Horicon Clerk-Treasurer Kristen Jacobson announced the creation of a special revenue fund to contain revenues and expenditures associated with the creation of a SRO. She noted creating the SRO Fund allowed the city to shift the school’s share of the officer expense off of the city’s general fund expenditures.
Stocks, a Randolph native, welcomed children entering the school building on their first day back following winter break. He was introduced to students during their lunch periods last week and set about answering questions and building relationships. In addition to being on duty at Horicon’s combined campus, he will respond to St. Stephens School as needed and available.
