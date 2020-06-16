Horicon schools making the move

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HORICON – The Horicon School Board held its Monday night meeting in the newly completed Horicon High School Commons. The renovation and construction project at the campus is nearing completion.

District Administrator Rich Appel said many pallets of items have been moved into the new elementary school with only a few loads remaining in the Van Brunt School, which is being sold to Commonwealth Corporation of America.

He said the $26.5 million project has gone smoothly and is ahead of schedule. He thanked staff members for their help during the transition to one consolidated campus.

“We will have this place buttoned up and cleaned and ready to go for our Aug. 20 grand opening and open house,” he said.

The district held an online auction through June 2 of items that were not going to be used at the new campus, such as desks, tables, sinks, vehicles and so forth. Appel said the final numbers aren’t in yet, but it is expected that auction proceeds total more than $25,000.

That revenue will be spent this next school year. The purchase of several hundred padded folding chairs is one example of what the money is being used for.