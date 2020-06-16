You are the owner of this article.
Horicon schools making the move
Horicon schools making the move

Van Brunt Gym

At its meeting Monday night, the Horicon School Board approved the subleasing of the gymnasium and surrounding space of the Van Brunt School from Commonwealth Corporation beginning Oct. 1.

 KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen

HORICON – The Horicon School Board held its Monday night meeting in the newly completed Horicon High School Commons. The renovation and construction project at the campus is nearing completion.

District Administrator Rich Appel said many pallets of items have been moved into the new elementary school with only a few loads remaining in the Van Brunt School, which is being sold to Commonwealth Corporation of America.

He said the $26.5 million project has gone smoothly and is ahead of schedule. He thanked staff members for their help during the transition to one consolidated campus.

“We will have this place buttoned up and cleaned and ready to go for our Aug. 20 grand opening and open house,” he said.

The district held an online auction through June 2 of items that were not going to be used at the new campus, such as desks, tables, sinks, vehicles and so forth. Appel said the final numbers aren’t in yet, but it is expected that auction proceeds total more than $25,000.

That revenue will be spent this next school year. The purchase of several hundred padded folding chairs is one example of what the money is being used for.

Discussions are currently taking place among Dodge County superintendents and Dodge County Health on what learning may look like in fall when students return to school. A safety plan due to the coronavirus pandemic is being worked on and is expected to be ready in July.

Options include possible digital learning along with classes held on site. A survey will be sent to parents once a plan is in place.

In other business, the 2020 summer school timeline was OKed by the board. Weightlifting will take place July 6-30 (Monday through Thursday); driver’s education will run July 27-Aug. 14 (Monday through Friday); and enrichment and academic classes will be held Aug. 3-14 (Monday through Friday).

The Van Brunt gym lease was also approved unanimously. The subleasing of the gymnasium and surrounding space of the Van Brunt School will begin in October. The terms include a five-year agreement with extension options for two more five-year terms at a cost of $30,000 annually with the district paying for real estate property taxes (estimated at $5,000-$7,000 per year) and casualty insurance (estimated at $2,400-$3,000 per year).

Appel said occupancy of the gym will not happen until Oct. 1 because the Commonwealth Corporation will be doing some demolition at the school site prior to that date.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

