Horicon schools plan to reopen in person

HORICON — The Horicon School Board outlined the district’s return to school plan at its meeting Monday night.
“We have been working on this plan, this process, since March 16 when we received the notice that we were going to be closing,” said Superintendent Rich Appel.
About 20 committee members, made up of administrators, parents, board members and staff collaborated on developing a way to educate students and keep them safe in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Appel said he chose to have a proposed plan in place for families to look at before surveying them about educational options this fall.
Highlights of the plan include:
• Students return to school five days a week, face-to-face.
• Horicon will partner with the Kiel Area School District in providing a virtual charter school option with no fees. The decision to take virtual classes can be made quarterly.
• Wearing a face covering at school will be optional at this time for students and staff, but highly encouraged, especially in areas where social distancing is difficult. Masks will be required if the state or county mandates their use.
• Masks will be required on students who use bus transportation, as well as drivers. Family members can sit on the same seat together, otherwise it’s one child per seat.
• Three to four foot distancing (as recommended by the American Association of Pediatrics) will take place throughout the campus and groups of students will remain together as much as possible.
• Hand washing breaks will be required. Every entrance, hallway and classroom will have a sanitizing station.
• Looking to hire a part-time worker to conduct a deep clean during the middle of the week and on the weekends.
• Lunch will have staggered times with students will distancing themselves in the new facility’s large open space. Looking to purchase outdoor benches and picnic tables so people can eat on the plaza.
• Passing times will be staggered with limited hallway movement for high school and middle school students.
• Looking for options for the music programs which may possibly include face shields and masks.
• Plexiglas shields will be put in place in the offices and face shields will be used by those providing individual support with instructional aid.
Appel said fall athletics are very much up in the air at this point and it might become a “logistic scheduling crazy nightmare.” The WIAA is looking at possibly postponing sports until after the first of the year and then holding condensed seasons.
“I would hate to see athletics canceled for the entire year as there is so much positive that comes out of it for kids and the community,” he said.
Horicon Elementary School Principal Lisa Sawyer said the return to school plan was created by walking through an entire day from busing to dismissal, and the committee’s efforts provide families with a better understanding of what school will look like before they take the survey.
“We’re getting new information every day and this draft could change many, many times,” she said. “As we learn more, plans change but we’re doing everything we absolutely can to keep people safe and comfortable. The virus is fluid and so is our plan.”
Katie Schwartz, director of special education/student learning, said it’s important to note that if a child would have to be quarantined at home, systems will be in place so that they would still receive instruction.
Surveys are presently being sent to families in the district via email and the school board will meet again Aug. 3 to look over the results and finalize the plan.
A grand opening of the new school campus is tentatively set for Aug. 20 at 4 p.m.
