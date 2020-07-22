Horicon schools plan to reopen in person

“I would hate to see athletics canceled for the entire year as there is so much positive that comes out of it for kids and the community,” he said.

Horicon Elementary School Principal Lisa Sawyer said the return to school plan was created by walking through an entire day from busing to dismissal, and the committee’s efforts provide families with a better understanding of what school will look like before they take the survey.

“We’re getting new information every day and this draft could change many, many times,” she said. “As we learn more, plans change but we’re doing everything we absolutely can to keep people safe and comfortable. The virus is fluid and so is our plan.”

Katie Schwartz, director of special education/student learning, said it’s important to note that if a child would have to be quarantined at home, systems will be in place so that they would still receive instruction.

Surveys are presently being sent to families in the district via email and the school board will meet again Aug. 3 to look over the results and finalize the plan.

A grand opening of the new school campus is tentatively set for Aug. 20 at 4 p.m.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.