Horicon schools ready to become one campus

Graven and Schwartz said the schedule is an evolving process as the new campus is uncharted territory.

The board decided to close open-enrollment next year for all special education areas, including speech and language.

Schwartz said the current special education case load size is significantly above what the state- recommended average is and that the staff is feeling the crunch.

“I hate to do it, but we have to make sure we can accommodate the students we have,” she said.

The board also decided to use the $375,000 of contingency funds available to update all of the current classrooms.

Superintendent Rich Appel said the sale of Van Brunt Elementary School provides the opportunity to renovate the internal workings of the Jr./Sr. High School. All classrooms will be painted and outfitted with new desks.

“We’ll put the proceeds to good use and clean up this building as well so that we really have set the school district facilities up for generations and decades to come,” he said.

Appel said the construction project is going smoothly and is ahead of the timeline. About 250 people turned out for last month’s open house.