Horicon unveils its single-campus school building

At Thursday’s grand opening, Appel thanked the community for its support in “giving us this incredible gift.” He said the level of detail and effort put into the project has been phenomenal.

Mention was made of the tragedies that were endured during the past school year. School Board President Tina Streblow, who Appel has referred to as the project’s “cheerleader,” died unexpectedly in January. And in May, construction worker Kenny Immel died following injuries sustained at the school construction site. The district has plans to honor Streblow and Immel.

The coronavirus pandemic altered plans for the unveiling of the new campus, as masks were required inside and social distancing was encouraged. The band wasn’t on hand to play the school fight song, but the mood of the crowd was still joyful.

Meredith Streiff, who was selected as school board president following Streblow’s death, said the facility is amazing and having all Horicon students at one campus “will unite us even more.”

School board member and Mayor Jim Grigg said the new school building is an investment in the future of the Horicon community. He urged students to take advantage of the facility to grow, learn and strive to their potential.