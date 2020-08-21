 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horicon unveils its single-campus school building
0 comments
alert top story

Horicon unveils its single-campus school building

{{featured_button_text}}
Ribbon cutting

The Horicon School District celebrated the grand opening of its new campus Thursday. Superintendent Rich Appel cut a ceremonial ribbon before members of the public entered toured the building. From left are school board members Jackie Vincent, Nathan Hodgson, Meredith Streiff and David Westimayer; Appel; school board member and Mayor Jim Grigg; and school administrators Lisa Sawyer, Teresa Graven, Katie Schwanke and Mike LeBouton.

 KELLY SIMON, Daily Citizen

HORICON — Four years of discussions, discovery and determination were celebrated Thursday as the Horicon School District opened the doors of its new single-campus facility to the public.

A large crowd of both young and old were on hand to listen to remarks from those involved in the planning and construction of the first new school building in the city since 1964.

The project’s beginnings came about following a failed 2016 proposal to consolidate with the Mayville School District. District Superintendent Rich Appel was hired that summer and soon thereafter a Citizens Advisory Committee was created and the community was surveyed regarding its wants and needs.

The survey revealed great support for renovation and expansion and a school referendum was put on the April 2018 ballot. Voter turnout was high, with more than 61 percent of voters choosing to allow $26.52 of infrastructure improvements and the construction of a new elementary school attached to the junior/senior high school. District administration is located on the site, as well.

Horicon’s Van Brunt Elementary School, in which students have been taught for almost a century, was sold for $1.6 million to The Commonwealth Companies.

A groundbreaking ceremony with much fanfare took place in March 2019 at the start of the district’s spring break and initial construction began. Bray Architects and C.D. Smith Construction were tapped to head the project.

At Thursday’s grand opening, Appel thanked the community for its support in “giving us this incredible gift.” He said the level of detail and effort put into the project has been phenomenal.

Mention was made of the tragedies that were endured during the past school year. School Board President Tina Streblow, who Appel has referred to as the project’s “cheerleader,” died unexpectedly in January. And in May, construction worker Kenny Immel died following injuries sustained at the school construction site. The district has plans to honor Streblow and Immel.

The coronavirus pandemic altered plans for the unveiling of the new campus, as masks were required inside and social distancing was encouraged. The band wasn’t on hand to play the school fight song, but the mood of the crowd was still joyful.

Meredith Streiff, who was selected as school board president following Streblow’s death, said the facility is amazing and having all Horicon students at one campus “will unite us even more.”

School board member and Mayor Jim Grigg said the new school building is an investment in the future of the Horicon community. He urged students to take advantage of the facility to grow, learn and strive to their potential.

Matt Wolfert and Greg Sabel of Bray Architects and C.D. Construction, respectively, thanked the district for entrusting them with the renovation and construction of the school.

Following the grand opening ceremony, the public was invited to take self-guided tours of the campus. Staff was available throughout the building to assist and direct guests. The first day of school for students in the Horicon School District is Sept. 1. Because of COVID-19, families were given the option of in-person or virtual learning.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Horicon teacher parade

Horicon teacher parade

Horicon School District staff caravaned through Burnett, Iron Ridge and Horicon on Friday to greet students.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Horicon School District staff parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News