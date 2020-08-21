Horicon unveils its single-campus school building

HORICON — Four years of discussions, discovery and determination were celebrated Thursday as the Horicon School District opened the doors of its new single-campus facility to the public.
A large crowd of both young and old were on hand to listen to remarks from those involved in the planning and construction of the first new school building in the city since 1964.
The project’s beginnings came about following a failed 2016 proposal to consolidate with the Mayville School District. District Superintendent Rich Appel was hired that summer and soon thereafter a Citizens Advisory Committee was created and the community was surveyed regarding its wants and needs.
The survey revealed great support for renovation and expansion and a school referendum was put on the April 2018 ballot. Voter turnout was high, with more than 61 percent of voters choosing to allow $26.52 of infrastructure improvements and the construction of a new elementary school attached to the junior/senior high school. District administration is located on the site, as well.
Horicon’s Van Brunt Elementary School, in which students have been taught for almost a century, was sold for $1.6 million to The Commonwealth Companies.
A groundbreaking ceremony with much fanfare took place in March 2019 at the start of the district’s spring break and initial construction began. Bray Architects and C.D. Smith Construction were tapped to head the project.
At Thursday’s grand opening, Appel thanked the community for its support in “giving us this incredible gift.” He said the level of detail and effort put into the project has been phenomenal.
Mention was made of the tragedies that were endured during the past school year. School Board President Tina Streblow, who Appel has referred to as the project’s “cheerleader,” died unexpectedly in January. And in May, construction worker Kenny Immel died following injuries sustained at the school construction site. The district has plans to honor Streblow and Immel.
The coronavirus pandemic altered plans for the unveiling of the new campus, as masks were required inside and social distancing was encouraged. The band wasn’t on hand to play the school fight song, but the mood of the crowd was still joyful.
Meredith Streiff, who was selected as school board president following Streblow’s death, said the facility is amazing and having all Horicon students at one campus “will unite us even more.”
School board member and Mayor Jim Grigg said the new school building is an investment in the future of the Horicon community. He urged students to take advantage of the facility to grow, learn and strive to their potential.
Matt Wolfert and Greg Sabel of Bray Architects and C.D. Construction, respectively, thanked the district for entrusting them with the renovation and construction of the school.
Following the grand opening ceremony, the public was invited to take self-guided tours of the campus. Staff was available throughout the building to assist and direct guests. The first day of school for students in the Horicon School District is Sept. 1. Because of COVID-19, families were given the option of in-person or virtual learning.
