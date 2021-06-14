IDEA Hub aims to support, foster entrepreneurship in six counties including Sauk

A new program aims to support and strengthen entrepreneurship in six Wisconsin counties, including Sauk, when it launches this fall.
The Innovation Driving Entrepreneurship Accelerator Hub of Southwest Wisconsin -- known as the IDEA Hub -- will help entrepreneurs at any stage figure out their next steps and build a community around them, said director Maia Patrick Donohue.
“If you took two people who just had a startup idea somewhere in Sauk County and somewhere at Stanford, I would not say the person at Stanford has a better startup idea, at all,” Donohue said. “Now, the difference is that that person has a better support structure all around them, so they will be able to learn more quickly to build up a community ready to really help them thrive more quickly just because it exists there, so a big part of my role with the IDEA Hub is to build that community so that they have those advantages around them.”
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville and the Southwestern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission together applied for a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant and were awarded more than $538,000 in September. With the required matching funds, secured through the UW-Platteville Foundation, Prosperity Southwest Wisconsin, WiSys and the Grant County Economic Development Corporation, the nearly $1.1 million is being used to create the IDEA Hub “with the goal of creating high tech jobs for the future and increasing economic vibrancy in Southwest Wisconsin communities,” according to a news release.
Starting this fall, the program will hold in-person and virtual events to support innovators in Green, Grant, Lafayette, Crawford, Iowa and Sauk counties, according to Craig Beytien of UW-Platteville.
Donohue said he’s been focusing so far on getting to know people in those communities, to build a stakeholder network starting with community leaders. Getting locals involved largely comes down to word of mouth and being consistent, he said.
“You can’t get discouraged if you do your first event and two people show up. ... You have to just keep at it, you know, keep doing more things consistently and over time, people are going to see there’s something happening and they’re going to get involved,” Donohue said.
Prior to beginning his new position in March, Donohue worked with an entrepreneurship organization, 3 Day Startup, in Austin, Texas, for almost a decade and helped develop “startup ecosystems” for several top universities, according to Michael Compton, interim dean of UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County.
His work in entrepreneurship has spanned the world, Donohue said, and he found innovation everywhere, from farm communities in Africa to Silicon Valley.
He said the IDEA Hub’s biggest goals are to change local mindsets to get people to understand they can translate an idea into a successful company, regardless of where they are; teach entrepreneurs how to build a prototype with little or no money and test it with small group of consumers; and help them build a community around them.
One of the most common misconceptions he said he’s heard is that entrepreneurs think they can find investors with just an idea and a pitch.
“What I want to do is get them to the point where they actually can get there, and some of the real challenges to that are, No. 1 ... you have to somehow prove that people want your product, and you generally have to do that without any money because nobody’s going to give you money just because they hear an idea,” Donohue said.
How the Hub can help will depend on where an individual is in developing an idea, he said.
Entrepreneurs at any stage are welcome to email Donohue at donohuejer@uwplatt.edu for his help, even before the program officially launches, he said, adding that he’s already working with some businesses one-on-one.
“One thing I’m never going to do is tell somebody, like, ‘yeah, that’s no good,’ or ‘sorry, you’re not ready’ or something like that,” Donohue said. “If they’re very early, I’ll give them some direction on what they can do next.”
