IDEA Hub aims to support, foster entrepreneurship in six counties including Sauk

“If you took two people who just had a startup idea somewhere in Sauk County and somewhere at Stanford, I would not say the person at Stanford has a better startup idea, at all,” Donohue said. “Now, the difference is that that person has a better support structure all around them, so they will be able to learn more quickly to build up a community ready to really help them thrive more quickly just because it exists there, so a big part of my role with the IDEA Hub is to build that community so that they have those advantages around them.”