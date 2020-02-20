Information sessions scheduled to learn more about Dodgeland referendum

JUNEAU — Dodgeland School District will host four referendum open houses so voters can learn about the referendum that will be on the April 7 ballot.

“We hope that citizens, parents, and community members will take the opportunity to learn more about the proposed referendum projects at our March open houses,” said Dodgeland School Board President David Beal.

Beal said the projects are focused on improving educational spaces, safety, and making significant infrastructure updates at the Dodgeland school campus.

The open houses will be held from 6-7 p.m. at:

March 3, Clyman Village Hall

March 9, Reeseville Community Center

March 12 Dodgeland School Commons

March 16, Lowell VFW

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Representatives from the district’s financial, construction and architectural partners will be on hand to answer questions about the classroom renovations and high school addition, as well as the infrastructure needs that will be addressed. District administrators, staff and school board representatives will also be in attendance.

The Dodgeland School Board unanimously agreed during a special meeting in January to go to referendum on April 7.