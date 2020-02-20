Information sessions scheduled to learn more about Dodgeland referendum

JUNEAU — Dodgeland School District will host four referendum open houses so voters can learn about the referendum that will be on the April 7 ballot.
“We hope that citizens, parents, and community members will take the opportunity to learn more about the proposed referendum projects at our March open houses,” said Dodgeland School Board President David Beal.
Beal said the projects are focused on improving educational spaces, safety, and making significant infrastructure updates at the Dodgeland school campus.
The open houses will be held from 6-7 p.m. at:
- March 3, Clyman Village Hall
- March 9, Reeseville Community Center
- March 12 Dodgeland School Commons
- March 16, Lowell VFW
Representatives from the district’s financial, construction and architectural partners will be on hand to answer questions about the classroom renovations and high school addition, as well as the infrastructure needs that will be addressed. District administrators, staff and school board representatives will also be in attendance.
The Dodgeland School Board unanimously agreed during a special meeting in January to go to referendum on April 7.
The question on the ballot is: “Shall the Dodgeland School District, Dodge County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $17 million for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school facilities improvement project consisting of: district-wide building systems and infrastructure updates and safety, security and site improvements; construction of an addition and renovations to the technical education area; renovations to classrooms, learning spaces, the library media center, commons and offices; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment.”
The district will finish paying off the loan associated with building the referendum this year.
If the referendum is approved, the debt portion of the school property tax bill will go down by approximately $0.40 per $1,000 of equalized property value, Dodgeland Superintendent Annette Thompson said in a press release. This represents an estimated annual savings of $40 on a home valued at $100,000.
“We are very grateful for the support our community continues to provide to our school,”Thompson said.