Initiate grows to support mental health project in Waupun schools

WAUPUN – Waupun Area School District, with the assistance of Church Health Services, is in the fundraising stage of bringing a secure, confidential area to the district for students to receive mental health services.
The Rock River Build Out for Counseling and Health Services Project goal is adding a space in the Rock River School, which serves students in second through sixth grade, that would only be accessed from outside the building. It will eventually be able to add additional health services and offer services for the community, Waupun Area School District Director of Student Services Wendi Dawson said.
Church Health Services Executive Director Thea O’Connor said the group started offering mental health services to area schools five years ago, with services being offered in Beaver Dam Unified School District. Waupun followed the year after Beaver Dam.
O’Connor said Church Health Services assists low income families and provides things like 1:1 therapy and AODA programs for students.
“We won’t get every kid to quit, but we do want to help them to develop coping skills and give them tools to change their patterns,” she said.
O’Connor said that although its services focus on low income families, it does not deny services to children.
Dawson said 40 percent of the students in Waupun qualify for free and reduced lunches.
“Our largest provider is Church Health Services,” Dawson said.
Dawson said there are three other outside counselors that come in to help over 80 students who need mental health services during their school day.
“We have had a waiting list for the last two years,” Dawson said. “We want to get a fifth counselor because of the demand.”
O’Connor said numbers may go up as well with trauma that students now have of living through a pandemic.
Waupun was granted a Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction grant that outlined the new project.
“We knew we needed something to stand out and came up with the idea of a site clinic at one of our schools,” Dawson said.
Rock River Intermediate School had both a location, which had been a storage area, which was ideal in the facility as well as housing the largest number of students being assisted by the counselors.
“We want to grow from there and hopefully add dental and medical services like Beaver Dam has now,” Dawson said.
The project would be completed in phases and allow the area to be used without having access to the rest of the building, Dawson said. Phase one would be the three mental health rooms the students would have access to at the school.
The project has already raised $20,000 of the $100,000 goal and will begin construction when they are at $50,000. Those wanting to donate can see the website online at churchclinic.org adding a memo: Rock River Build Out.
In kind donations are accepted as well including: plumbing skills and materials, electronic skills and materials, dry wall and finishing materials, painters and painting supplies, framing of rooms and construction supplies.
