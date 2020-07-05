Interim dean: Boo-U programs likely won't face cuts but vacant positions will remain open

Baraboo’s college campus likely will continue to add academic programs in the near future despite the outgoing University of Wisconsin System president warning in May that campuses should expect layoffs and cuts accelerated by COVID-19.
UW-Platteville Assistant Provost Michael Compton, who’s serving as interim dean for Platteville’s Baraboo campus, said late last month that the branch has fewer and newer programs than the four-year institution that umbrellas it, meaning they aren’t likely to be reduced.
“We are still more in an adding-program mode and not a subtracting-program mode at (UW-Platteville) Baraboo Sauk County,” Compton said. Administrators will still review the programs.
Staff members are in the process of reviewing the Platteville campus’ bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, Compton said, though they started before former UW System President Ray Cross asked campuses to identify their most promising programs by mid-January. According to the State Journal, Cross said any programs that lack student demand, are found to be duplicated across campuses or are deemed too costly may be cut by the 2021-22 school year.
Compton said he doesn’t expect any Baraboo programs to be cut as a result of COVID-19. The campus is offering a new pre-engineering associate degree and is looking to launch more new programs in the fall of 2021, he said.
UW-Baraboo’s existing associate degree of arts and sciences program, which most of its students are in, “remains to be popular,” and the number of students interested in the two associate degrees that launched last year — one in food and agriculture and the other in business administration — “are looking very encouraging,” he said. Between Platteville’s two branch campuses, there were roughly 100 students considering the new degree programs.
Compton said the UW-Baraboo budget will need to be considered.
“We will need to look at our budget and try to right-size our budget for our enrollments, and that will be a multi-year plan for the next couple years,” he said.
To save money, he plans to keep vacant positions open through the upcoming school year, including the one he’s been filling on an interim basis since former Dean Ed Janairo left at the end of May. The director of student services and a maintenance position are also currently vacant. Compton said he may consider hiring students to help maintain the grounds in addition to directing the maintenance manager who covers both branch campuses to spend more time in Baraboo.
Student Life and Activities Director Jason Schulte, who also serves as an academic advisor, said he’s hopeful that the campus, Sauk County and the country will get through the difficulties posed by COVID-19.
“I keep hearing that this will be our new norm, but I’m hoping that our new norm could be closer to our old norm in the future, where students can come to a campus and feel safe and can learn and grow and find success,” Schulte said. “I’m the optimist of the world that we will be able to get back to some semblance of the old norm from an academic standpoint.”
Compton expects to oversee the campus, while continuing as assistant provost for UW-Platteville, for “a good chunk of the next academic year, if not the entire year.” The decision on how long he will serve as interim dean has yet to be made, he added. He plans to spend two to three days per week working from Baraboo once the semester starts.
When Janairo decided to step down, Compton said he volunteered right away to fill in, viewing it as an opportunity to provide a “high-level vision” for the campus and, in a way, to go back to where he started. Before coming to Platteville in 1995, he was a postdoc at a University of Florida research center, which he compared to a branch campus.
“I want to do what’s best for UW-Platteville and I want to do what’s best for the Baraboo Sauk County campus,” Compton said.
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
UW-Baraboo campus June 23, 2020
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.