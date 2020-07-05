Interim dean: Boo-U programs likely won't face cuts but vacant positions will remain open

Student Life and Activities Director Jason Schulte, who also serves as an academic advisor, said he’s hopeful that the campus, Sauk County and the country will get through the difficulties posed by COVID-19.

“I keep hearing that this will be our new norm, but I’m hoping that our new norm could be closer to our old norm in the future, where students can come to a campus and feel safe and can learn and grow and find success,” Schulte said. “I’m the optimist of the world that we will be able to get back to some semblance of the old norm from an academic standpoint.”

Compton expects to oversee the campus, while continuing as assistant provost for UW-Platteville, for “a good chunk of the next academic year, if not the entire year.” The decision on how long he will serve as interim dean has yet to be made, he added. He plans to spend two to three days per week working from Baraboo once the semester starts.

When Janairo decided to step down, Compton said he volunteered right away to fill in, viewing it as an opportunity to provide a “high-level vision” for the campus and, in a way, to go back to where he started. Before coming to Platteville in 1995, he was a postdoc at a University of Florida research center, which he compared to a branch campus.