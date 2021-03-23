It's official: Baraboo School Board approves contract, introduces new superintendent

The Baraboo School District’s new leader introduced himself to the community Monday at the start of a school board meeting that ended with members officially approving his contract.
“First off, I just want to say thanks for this awesome opportunity to be joining such an amazing school district,” said Rainey Briggs, who is currently working as an administrator in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District.
The school board announced late Thursday that Briggs would be succeeding outgoing District Administrator Lori Mueller following a search process that spanned more than three months. Board members chose three finalists by late February, two of whom then participated in video interviews with questions from various stakeholder groups, which were posted publicly and can still be viewed as of Tuesday afternoon after being briefly disabled.
Board President Kevin Vodak invited Briggs to speak Monday, noting that though he wasn’t officially on the agenda, “we’re going to slide you in behind public viewpoints” to address the board and any present staff and members of the public.
Briggs removed his mask to give his remarks, thanking district leaders and complimenting Mueller’s work.
“I want to come in and do my best to serve not only you all as board members, but also the community and the students that we have here in the district,” Briggs said. “I am so looking forward to the work and digging in as soon as I can.”
His official start date is July 1, but he expects to start transitioning sooner. Briggs is the first person of color to hold the district's top administrator position, according to Mike Kohlman, board vice president and chairman of the search committee.
After discussing the final contract details in closed session Monday, the board unanimously approved it contingent upon Middleton-Cross Plains accepting Briggs’ resignation. Under the contract, his 2021-22 salary will be $170,000, according to the board’s administrative assistant.
Mueller’s salary this school year is $164,590, according to Business Director Yvette Updike.
In other action Monday, the Baraboo School Board:
- Passed a resolution via unanimous roll-call vote to refinance debt issued for the Jack Young Middle School building project. By pre-funding that debt in a new escrow account, the district will save $510,000 over the next 19 years, said Finance Committee Chairman Sean McNevin.
- Approved the hiring of two new teachers for the 2021-22 school year: Hope Miller, part-time bilingual education teacher, and Mark Klang, Jack Young Middle School technical education teacher.
- Approved long-term guest teachers Zhibo Zhang, Baraboo High School math, and Laura Hohl, JYMS agriculture.
- Accepted the resignation of Holly Henderson, communications and marketing specialist.
- Granted fall 2021 Early College Credit Program and Start College Now requests. Member Nancy Thome abstained.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.