It's official: Baraboo School Board approves contract, introduces new superintendent

Board President Kevin Vodak invited Briggs to speak Monday, noting that though he wasn’t officially on the agenda, “we’re going to slide you in behind public viewpoints” to address the board and any present staff and members of the public.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Briggs removed his mask to give his remarks, thanking district leaders and complimenting Mueller’s work.

“I want to come in and do my best to serve not only you all as board members, but also the community and the students that we have here in the district,” Briggs said. “I am so looking forward to the work and digging in as soon as I can.”

His official start date is July 1, but he expects to start transitioning sooner. Briggs is the first person of color to hold the district's top administrator position, according to Mike Kohlman, board vice president and chairman of the search committee.

After discussing the final contract details in closed session Monday, the board unanimously approved it contingent upon Middleton-Cross Plains accepting Briggs’ resignation. Under the contract, his 2021-22 salary will be $170,000, according to the board’s administrative assistant.

Mueller’s salary this school year is $164,590, according to Business Director Yvette Updike.