Jefferson Elementary School implementing new parent teacher conference style

While there is shared learning in a group with the classroom teacher, families should know that individual student data will not be shared with others, DiStefano said.

“We are coming out of a time when our educational delivery has been interrupted," Beaver Dam Unified School District director of teaching and learning Rob Meyers said. “This has been beyond our control, but we know we have to do some things differently to ensure every student gets back on track academically and socially. This is an opportunity for our families to spend some significant time with their child’s teacher and leave with a much stronger understanding of their student and next steps for success.”

The conference time in the spring will be more traditional in nature with individual appointments. DiStefano said, this experience in the Fall, though, will allow those Spring conferences to be focused on how the students have improved over the course of the school year.