Jefferson Elementary School implementing new parent teacher conference style

Jefferson Elementary School will test a different type of parent-teacher conference where school goals will be shared along with the traditional time spent discussing individual student needs.
A focus of the Beaver Dam Unified School District is improving the student experience, Superintendent Mark DiStefano said in an email.
Traditionally, families spend between 10 and 20 minutes with educators. In the alternate format starting next week, families still have the opportunity to meet individually with their child’s classroom teacher. However, more time is spent in a group setting with the teacher and focusing on understanding data parents receive on their student and how to support student growth at home.
Families will spend more time at the conferences, going from 15 to 45 minutes. A Spanish speaking session is available.
“A large group of Jefferson staff representing all grade levels and departments began discussions in July regarding changing our format for fall parent/teacher conferences,” Jefferson Elementary Principal Mary Klawitter said. “We met several times leading up to the fall conferences to plan a format that would help us reach our goal of better informing parents about our school goals in reading and math and the importance of student growth each and every year. In addition, we are excited about the additional opportunity available for Spanish speaking families to receive the same information in their native language.”
While there is shared learning in a group with the classroom teacher, families should know that individual student data will not be shared with others, DiStefano said.
“We are coming out of a time when our educational delivery has been interrupted," Beaver Dam Unified School District director of teaching and learning Rob Meyers said. “This has been beyond our control, but we know we have to do some things differently to ensure every student gets back on track academically and socially. This is an opportunity for our families to spend some significant time with their child’s teacher and leave with a much stronger understanding of their student and next steps for success.”
The conference time in the spring will be more traditional in nature with individual appointments. DiStefano said, this experience in the Fall, though, will allow those Spring conferences to be focused on how the students have improved over the course of the school year.
“I am excited for Jefferson Elementary School to utilize this model for their fall conferences,” DiStefano said. “It is important to try new methods and opportunities of engaging our families, that include partnering with them to support positive outcomes for our students. This model provides a robust opportunity to build capacity and shared understanding. The Jefferson team will also be able to take feedback and insights from this model to make modifications for future planning, as well as share key takeaways with other schools in our district.”