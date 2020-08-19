Karen Olson 'honored' to become second Baraboo STEM teacher ever to win presidential award

She found out about the end of July she had won, meaning she would receive a $10,000 award from NSF, a certificate signed by President Donald Trump and a trip to Washington, D.C. Katie Haas of Edgar (in Marathon County west of Wausau) won the Wisconsin award for math.

Olson said she’s particularly excited for the expenses-paid trip, where all the winners spend four days collaborating with each other, meeting NASA, NSF and White House officials and are celebrated at an awards banquet. While it hasn’t been scheduled yet, organizers have assured the 2019 group that it will be held when it’s “COVID-safe,” she said.

“I’m very excited about that, because I just think it’ll be so neat to be able to meet other teachers and also just all those officials in Washington,” she said.

BHS Principal Glenn Bildsten said in an emailed statement Wednesday that no one is more deserving of the honor than Olson.

“Quite simply, Karen is one of the most inspiring, hardworking, and talented educators I have ever worked with,” he said. “She not only inspires her students, she inspires her co-workers who she mentors on a daily basis as an instructional coach. Her contributions to our school are countless and will be everlasting.”