Karen Olson 'honored' to become second Baraboo STEM teacher ever to win presidential award

Baraboo High School educator Karen Olson this month joined the ranks of distinguished science teachers receiving national recognition.
Olson, who taught biology and astronomy classes at BHS when she was nominated and now serves as an instructional coach, is the second Baraboo School District teacher ever to win a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
“I’m very honored to have been nominated and then pretty astounded that I won,” Olson said Wednesday. “The math and science winners that have won before me are top-notch, so I feel really honored.”
Each year, a National Science Foundation selection committee chooses up to two teachers from each state to receive the award, one in each subject area.
“I can’t put enough emphasis behind it -- this is an extremely prestigious award, and to have Karen in our midst is such a thrill and pleasure,” Baraboo District Administrator Lori Mueller said during the Aug. 10 school board meeting.
At the meeting, Olson thanked the BHS science department and administrators for their support and feedback over the years. She also expressed gratitude to her family, including her husband, West Kindergarten Center Principal Chris Olson.
After being nominated for the 2019 award by a colleague about two years ago, Olson submitted a portfolio, which earned her a spot among the six Wisconsin finalists -- three for math and three for science -- in September last year. The portfolio highlights work from everyone on the high school science team, Olson said, as well as partnerships with the Baraboo Range Preservation Association, the Nature Conservancy, local engineers and others who have “really made a difference in our curriculum.”
She found out about the end of July she had won, meaning she would receive a $10,000 award from NSF, a certificate signed by President Donald Trump and a trip to Washington, D.C. Katie Haas of Edgar (in Marathon County west of Wausau) won the Wisconsin award for math.
Olson said she’s particularly excited for the expenses-paid trip, where all the winners spend four days collaborating with each other, meeting NASA, NSF and White House officials and are celebrated at an awards banquet. While it hasn’t been scheduled yet, organizers have assured the 2019 group that it will be held when it’s “COVID-safe,” she said.
“I’m very excited about that, because I just think it’ll be so neat to be able to meet other teachers and also just all those officials in Washington,” she said.
BHS Principal Glenn Bildsten said in an emailed statement Wednesday that no one is more deserving of the honor than Olson.
“Quite simply, Karen is one of the most inspiring, hardworking, and talented educators I have ever worked with,” he said. “She not only inspires her students, she inspires her co-workers who she mentors on a daily basis as an instructional coach. Her contributions to our school are countless and will be everlasting.”
In her current role, Olson mentors other teachers and helps them in their classrooms. Before coming to Baraboo, she taught high school science in Waunakee for 14 years.
Olson said she’s planning to take advantage of the networking and professional development opportunities that have emerged from winning a PAEMST and hopes to continue her work as an instructional coach in Baraboo.
According to her biography on the PAEMST website, she trained with NASA scientists to develop curriculum using astrobiology research through the Astrobiology Summer Science Experience for Teachers in 2006. Olson earned a 2016 Herb Kohl Teacher Fellowship and a 2014 Energy Educator of the Year Award.
Established by Congress in 1983, the presidential awards are “the highest recognition” a K-12 science, technology, engineering or math teacher can receive from the U.S. government, according to the website. The 2019 awards focused on sixth- through 12th-grade educators.
Karen Mesmer, then a teacher at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo, won the presidential award in 1997 for science. Olson said she looked up to Mesmer, who has been a “huge support” for Baraboo teachers.
“I’m just really, really thankful for all of the colleagues that I’ve had my whole career,” Olson said. “I’ve been blessed to be able to collaborate with some of the best teachers who I learned so many things from.”
Baraboo reconsiders school reopening plan
