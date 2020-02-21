Kohl Foundation awards honor to five Baraboo educators, Lodi teacher

Teacher Fellows receive a $6,000 grant, along with a matching grant for their schools.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Allaby plans to put her school award toward the creation of an outdoor learning space at GLW, a project for which two previous Kohl award winners -- GLW Principal Amy Fassbender and kindergarten teacher Liz Gulden -- used their funds. Allaby said the committee working on the project hopes to break ground this spring.

McCulloch, who has worked in Baraboo for 25 years, hopes to use her funds to provide more opportunities for JYMS students, such as organizing field trips for them to see something they haven’t seen before or to expand their potential.

“I’m super excited for our school district, first of all, because it’ll be great to have money to help out with different programs,” McCulloch said. “I’m very lucky to be in a district that offers me a lot of wonderful opportunities and experiences so that I can accomplish the goals I want to with my students.”

Puntney and McCabe said they don’t know yet how they will use their funds.

As an educator for 15 years -- two of which have been in Baraboo -- McCabe said she was nominated for a Kohl award twice before, but this is her first time winning one. She was surprised when she found out.