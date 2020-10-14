Lake Delton Elementary recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

Lake Delton Elementary School is a diverse school with nine languages spoken by students, Armijo said. Some students that enter the school don’t speak any English or have limited English speaking skills. According to the Department of Public Instruction report card from the 2018-19 school year, 23% of students at Lake Delton Elementary School are English learners and 66% are considered economically disadvantaged while 8% are students with disabilities.

According to Armijo, it isn’t just those groups of students, but those from all backgrounds. They are taught from the first day they walk through the school's doors, that anyone can learn no matter what obstacles are in front of them.

“It’s what we believe here and it’s what teachers believe, that all students can learn no matter where you come from,” Armijo said.

Kindergarten Teacher Trevor Ruff, who’s taught at the Lake Delton Elementary School for 14 years, said closing achievement gaps from a staff’s end takes encouraging students starting at a young age to always do their best and set expectations for them no matter their background.