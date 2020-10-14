Lake Delton Elementary recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

LAKE DELTON — Lake Delton Elementary School has been selected as a National Blue Ribbon School for its work in closing achievement gaps.
The Wisconsin Dells elementary school, which hosts grades 4K through 5th grade, was one of eight schools in the state and 367 schools in the nation to receive the honor. The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced the award winners Sept. 24.
Lake Delton Elementary is the second school in the Wisconsin Dells' district to be recognized as a Blue Ribbon School. Neenah Creek Elementary School was the first.
Rather than travelling to Washington D.C. to receive the award, due to COVID-19, Principal Felipe Armijo said a virtual celebration is planned for Nov. 13 – Nov. 14 to mark the occasion.
Armijo said he not only felt joy and excitement when he found out the school was recognized, but also a sense of pride to work with the staff at the elementary school to help close achievement gaps.
“It’s fulfilling for the hard work the teachers do,” Armijo said.
A nomination takes three years of showing constant and consistent growth in the student achievement category, he said. In 2016-17 Lake Delton Elementary School scored 75.1 in the student achievement category and 76.4 in 2017-18, both in the exceed expectations rating on the DPI’s state report card. In 2018-19, the school received a significantly exceeded expectations rating in the category with a score of 81.5. The school has also received a significantly exceeds expectations rating on the state report card the last three years with a score of 99.9 out of 100 in 2016-17, 87.5 in 2017-18 and 95.8 in 2018-19.
Lake Delton Elementary School is a diverse school with nine languages spoken by students, Armijo said. Some students that enter the school don’t speak any English or have limited English speaking skills. According to the Department of Public Instruction report card from the 2018-19 school year, 23% of students at Lake Delton Elementary School are English learners and 66% are considered economically disadvantaged while 8% are students with disabilities.
Support Local Journalism
Dells’ student population decreases for 2020-21 school year; in-person parent-teacher conferences canceled
According to Armijo, it isn’t just those groups of students, but those from all backgrounds. They are taught from the first day they walk through the school's doors, that anyone can learn no matter what obstacles are in front of them.
“It’s what we believe here and it’s what teachers believe, that all students can learn no matter where you come from,” Armijo said.
Kindergarten Teacher Trevor Ruff, who’s taught at the Lake Delton Elementary School for 14 years, said closing achievement gaps from a staff’s end takes encouraging students starting at a young age to always do their best and set expectations for them no matter their background.
“We know their differences yet our expectations for all kids are very similar in a sense that we expect them to achieve at a high level,” Ruff said. “It doesn’t matter what their socioeconomic background is. It doesn’t matter what language they speak at home. When they come in our school I expect the same from each and every one student.”
The educators continuously develop their students' language skills, Armijo said. It all starts at the younger grade levels with a 4K teacher at the school who speaks Spanish and Kindergarten teachers who have been at the school for 20 years constantly developing their skills to help students with those language barriers. The school also has an English language teacher to help non-English speaking students build their vocabulary skills.
The foundations keep building throughout each grade level to help students continue to improve on their English language skills.
Armijo said educators at the school are dedicated to helping every student meet their goals. Staff and administration are also committed to helping each other and regularly meet to give feedback on how to improve their teaching skills.
“They take pride every year in learning something new,” Armijo said of the staff. “They want feedback. They want feedback on their teaching. They want to know how to get better.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!