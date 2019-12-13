'Lettuce' celebrate a fresher lunch at Beaver Dam High School

Students enjoying the salad bar at Beaver Dam High School are experiencing a healthier, fresher salad today.

The lettuce on the students’ trays was cultivated in the kitchen of the school thanks to the hydroponic machine that Taher Food Services provided to the Beaver Dam Unified School District in August, said Stephanie Young, food service director for the school district.

Taher has some in other school districts with the closest being in Waunakee, Young said.

“I ended up with 7.75 pounds of lettuce that we are using,” she said.

The lettuce took about five weeks to grow with the seedlings starting out in the agriculture room and once they sprouted they were transported to the hydroponic machine.

“We had 150 seedlings and threw maybe five away that did not grow,” Young said.

Hydroponics is a method of growing plants in water with a nutrient-based solution.

“There is no dirt,” Young said. “It is just water and nutrients so you don’t have pesticides. We just balance out the pH level. When the last recall (by national health authorities of commercially grown lettuce) happened, I was really hoping it could be ready so we could serve it.”