'Like a light bulb going off': Portage teachers diversify libraries, teaching methods for reading

When children see themselves reflected in the pictures of their books and read stories that are culturally familiar to them, “it’s just extraordinary,” said Portage Community School District’s English Language Learner teacher.
Jacquie Gonzalez-Mahr, who teaches students learning English, is one of 17 Portage educators who have returned to the pupil’s chair for the 316 Reading Cohort program to make their classroom libraries more diverse and to expand their teaching methods to help students better connect with the content.
With many of her students coming to the district in middle or high school from other countries, Gonzalez-Mahr said they need to learn fundamental skills that most students learn in kindergarten and first grade. But despite having two master’s degrees, she felt there were gaps in her knowledge.
“I teach content across languages very well, but I needed more of a foundation at the beginning of the process, and I also found that a lot of curriculum that supposedly is good for these kids is lacking terribly,” she said of why she signed up for the program.
The Viterbo University program, taught in Portage by District Reading Specialist Michelle Boquist, takes about a year to complete. Boquist said in an email that classroom teachers and reading specialists from both the elementary and middle school levels are participating in two courses per semester. By the end of 2020, they’ll have earned a Reading Teacher 316 license.
“As a district, we are so excited to be able to host our own cohort,” Boquist said, noting that Portage teachers had to travel outside of the area to participate before this year.
Just this week, Gonzalez-Mahr said she learned about fluency “in a much deeper way” than she had before. Typically taught word-by-word, fluency is the ability to read fluidly with natural pauses, expression and comprehension.
Many students can demonstrate the first two parts of fluency but don’t understand the meaning behind the words they’re reading. Gonzalez-Mahr said that by breaking sentences into phrases — rather than individual words — students can learn the meaning easier.
“It was like a light bulb going off, because a lot of my kids, especially at the beginning, read very staccato, so by the time they read a passage they’re, first of all, exhausted and they don’t really know what the passage meant,” she said.
The 316 class was on Wednesday night. She started implementing the practices she had learned the next day with students and passed the information to her aide.
“Everything that we’re learning is immediately applicable,” Gonzalez-Mahr said. “This is not just theory. I mean, I have two master’s and this is the first time that I can honestly say I’m taking what I learned and immediately applying it the next day.”
Katie Egan, a kindergarten teacher at Rusch Elementary School in Portage, echoed the idea that she can take what she’s learning directly to her classroom.
The district is moving toward more “balanced literacy,” which means using many different methods to teach reading, such as with large groups of students, small groups, independent reading and interactive read alouds, “so that it reaches all the kids,” Egan said. She noted the program is helping her learn how to do that.
“This is really digging deeper into all the different ways that you can teach reading,” she said.
Egan said the 316 program is helping her students because she’s better able to “meet them where they’re at” with their reading skills.
“They just have more opportunities to grow as a reader, and it helps me get to know them better as a reader,” she said.
In the first class, participants took an inventory of their classroom libraries to see if their books represented various genres, races and ethnicities. They’re working on rounding out the diversity of their book collections, Egan said, adding that she’s been frequenting the public library.
“I really like the class. There’s a lot of excitement behind it,” she said. “Everyone seems very involved and excited (about) where we’re moving with that, so I feel pretty supported in what I want to try. Just the fact that they brought the cohort to Portage speaks volumes to it — that they want to move everybody forward.”
Boquist said she tailored the 316 program specifically to address Portage school district’s literacy needs. The district “would love” to provide the program again in the future if more teachers want to participate, she said.
Gonzalez-Mahr encourages everyone in the teaching field — even math, science and social studies teachers at higher grades — to enter the program, along with anyone who’s interested in becoming a teacher. They all need to understand why some students aren’t absorbing their lessons, she said, attributing it to fundamental reading principles.
Making sure children feel represented in the books they read can make a difference, which often means getting new books. Gonzalez-Mahr said she recently picked one for a young Asian student.
“You should have seen her face when I gave her a little book about a noodle factory and had a little girl that looked just like her,” Gonzalez-Mahr said. “It lit up her face. She was so excited.”
