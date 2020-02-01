'Like a light bulb going off': Portage teachers diversify libraries, teaching methods for reading

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Katie Egan, a kindergarten teacher at Rusch Elementary School in Portage, echoed the idea that she can take what she’s learning directly to her classroom.

The district is moving toward more “balanced literacy,” which means using many different methods to teach reading, such as with large groups of students, small groups, independent reading and interactive read alouds, “so that it reaches all the kids,” Egan said. She noted the program is helping her learn how to do that.

“This is really digging deeper into all the different ways that you can teach reading,” she said.

Egan said the 316 program is helping her students because she’s better able to “meet them where they’re at” with their reading skills.

“They just have more opportunities to grow as a reader, and it helps me get to know them better as a reader,” she said.

In the first class, participants took an inventory of their classroom libraries to see if their books represented various genres, races and ethnicities. They’re working on rounding out the diversity of their book collections, Egan said, adding that she’s been frequenting the public library.